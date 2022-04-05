Entertainment

‘How I Met Your Father’ Showrunner Reveals More ‘HIMYM’ Characters Might Return In Season 2

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

how i met your mother it garnered a loyal fan base after airing on CBS for nine seasons. And after Hulu announced that it was producing a sequel to the series, many were skeptical. But how i met your father it frequently incorporated elements from the original series while remaining unique. And now fans are more excited than ever to see what’s in store for them. how i met your father Season 2.

Cobie Smulders reprized her role as Robin Scherbatsky in the season finale.

the how i met your father The season 1 finale contained plenty of surprises, but none more exciting than Cobie Smulders reprising her role as Robin Scherbatsky.

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

Related Articles

This was the hell that Eiza González lived to get to Hollywood

10 seconds ago

Hollywood will make a movie about the case of Reddit against Wall Street, which generated the absolute chaos | Entertainment

2 mins ago

Selena Quintanilla: The photo never seen before with Chris Pérez

11 mins ago

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ erases Rachel McAdams in its latest trailer

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button