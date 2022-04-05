‘How I Met Your Father’ Showrunner Reveals More ‘HIMYM’ Characters Might Return In Season 2

how i met your mother it garnered a loyal fan base after airing on CBS for nine seasons. And after Hulu announced that it was producing a sequel to the series, many were skeptical. But how i met your father it frequently incorporated elements from the original series while remaining unique. And now fans are more excited than ever to see what’s in store for them. how i met your father Season 2.

Cobie Smulders reprized her role as Robin Scherbatsky in the season finale.

the how i met your father The season 1 finale contained plenty of surprises, but none more exciting than Cobie Smulders reprising her role as Robin Scherbatsky.

Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, met Robin at MacLaren’s, shared a drink and chatted. Sophie, reeling from Jesse of her telling her that he loved her while she slept, sought advice from the ex how i met your mother star.

following the how i met your father In the Season 1 finale, showrunners Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker discussed Smulders’ cameo with Entertainment Weekly.

“We really wanted people to know [Sophie and her friends] as a team before we started bringing in characters from the original,” Aptaker shared. “It’s been a very, very interesting balancing act to take something that is such a big and beloved title and try to create something that honors it and has a lot of similarities, but also stands on its own.”

Berger added, “We really wanted to bring someone in a way that felt organic to our gang and our particular story. We really loved the idea of ​​Sophie being at this crossroads. And she gets to talk to someone we’ve all seen go through so many romantic chapters and tribulations in her own life. I instinctively felt that these are the two characters that need to meet and talk.”

‘How I Met Your Father’ Showrunner Teases More Cameos in Season 2

Now that Cobie Smulders, along with Kyle MacLachlan, Laura Bell Bundy and Joe Nieves, repeated their how i met your mother papers in how i met your fatherthe possibilities are endless for season 2. And as Aptaker pointed out during the Entertainment Weekly interview, the sequel has a lot of ties to the original series.

“I think everyone is looking at this one curiously, wondering if they’re going to get a phone call,” Aptaker joked. “The door is definitely open for more gang members to come back.”

Time will only tell if how i met your father Season 2 features more cameos. However, after Smulders’ return, it seems likely that Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, Josh Radnor and Neil Patrick Harris could also appear.

When Will Hulu Release How I Met Your Father Season 2?

Thankfully, fans shouldn’t have to wait long for how i met your father Season 2. While speaking with TVLine, Elizabeth Berger revealed that Hulu “wants us to get back on the service sooner rather than later.”

Isaac Aptaker added that “they hope to return to production this summer. As soon as we’re done [with This Is Us Season 6]we’re diving back in [How I Met Your Father] with our writers. And a show like this moves very fast.”

So if they start filming this summer, fans could see new episodes come fall. It all depends on how Hulu wants to premiere the new season, which will consist of 20 episodes. If the streaming service wants to scrap season 2 in its entirety, fans will likely have to wait longer.

how i met your father and how i met your mother are available to stream on Hulu.

