How I met your father: This was the cameo of a beloved character from How I met your mother

how i met your mother It was one of the favorite series of a generation that identified with Ted Mosby, Barney Stinson, Marshall Erik, Robin Scherbatsky and Lily Aldrin.

However, those who were left wanting more can enjoy how i met your father, a series that takes up the idea of ​​the original series with new characters. In addition, the season finale has left an epic cameo with one of the most beloved characters.

Related Information: This is how ‘How I Met Your Father’ connects with ‘How I Met Your Mother’

the season finale has left an epic cameo with one of the most beloved characters/Photo: screenshot
Attention! spoilers are coming

Hilary Duff is the protagonist of this new series, where she plays Sophie, who tells her only son how she met her father.

The season one finale of How I Met Your Father features a guest appearance from Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky from How I Met Your Mother. In this chapter, Sophie visits MacLarenu2019s iconic bar, where she meets Robin.

Although the group of friends often hangs out at another bar, Jesse, played by Chris Lowell, lives just above the MacLarenu2019s, in the same apartment as Ted (Josh Radnor), Marshall (Jason Segel) and Lily (Alyson Hannigan).

The end of the first season of How I met your father brings the special participation of Cobie Smulders/Photo: Screenshot
“We really loved the idea that Sophie is at this crossroads and that she can talk to someone who we’ve all seen go through so many romantic chapters and tribulations in her own life. I instinctively felt that these are the two characters that you need to meet,” Elizabeth said. Berger, one of the creators of the series, in an interview for Entertainment Weekly.

In the season finale of how i met your fatherSophie struggles with her new relationship with Jesse after he tells her ‘I love you’ during their first night together, so she turns down going on tour with her ex and Robin gives her some advice for this situation.

So, this could mean the start of a series of appearances by characters from the original series.

