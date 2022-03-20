‘How I Met Your Father’: Why Cobie Smulders’ Cameo Was a Perfect Choice

how i met your father has finally given fans the how i met your mother cameo you have been waiting for. In the season 1 finale, Cobie Smulders reprises her role as Robin Scherbatsky, sitting down with a how i met your father character for a heart to heart. Here’s why her cameo was perfect for the episode.

Cobie Smulders Returns as Robin Scherbatsky in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 1 Finale

how i met your father Episode 10 shows the beginning (and very quick end) of Sophie (Hilary Duff) and Jesse’s (Chris Lowell) relationship. After meeting up with Meredith (Leighton Meester) and turning down her offer to go on tour together, Jesse goes on a date with Sophie. The night goes well and the two end up in bed together. However, it is not long before things go wrong.

Jesse tells Sophie that he loves her in her sleep, which scares Sophie. They fight over the incident later. Sophie ends up at MacLaren’s Pub, where she meets none other than famous newscaster Robin Scherbatsky.

Robin and Sophie head to the cabin where the HIMYM gang once spent their nights. Then Robin offers Sophie some advice.

“Don’t waste your time being afraid, Sophie. Fear can make you run away from things that could be good, even great,” says Robin. “Things that are supposed to be part of your story. … I’ve been married, I’ve been single, I’ve been everything in between, and the only decisions I regret making are the ones I made out of fear.”

Later, when Sophie tries to talk to Jesse, she discovers him kissing Meredith. Sophie returns to MacLaren’s, where Robin tells her about the weather.

“If I’ve learned anything about love, it’s that timing is everything,” he adds. “Sometimes the time is ab ****.”

Robin was the perfect choice from the ‘HIMYM’ gang for a heart-to-heart with Sophie.

how i met your father could have picked any of the top five HIMYM characters to sit at MacLaren’s with Sophie, but Robin felt she was a perfect fit. Like Sophie, Robin often had a tendency to self-sabotage relationships based on fear. Fans saw this often between Robin and Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), as she struggled with settling down with Ted for many years.

Robin’s own love story isn’t over either when he talks to Sophie. In 2022, she is six years away from her divorce from Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) and eight years away from finally getting back together with Ted. Her advice about time is probably a reflection of her missed opportunities with Ted.

Also, the situation between Sophie and Jesse has some obvious parallels to the early days of Robin and Ted. Like Jesse, Ted also told Robin that he loved her on her first date. And while Jesse and Sophie have known each other longer than Ted and Robin did when he declared love, this can’t help but feel like history repeating itself. If anyone can guide Sophie through this situation, it’s Robin.

The creators of ‘How I Met Your Father’ explained why they chose to bring back Cobie Smulders

According to how i met your father co-creator Elizabeth Berger, Neil Patrick Harris, Josh Radnor, Alyson Hannigan (Lily Aldrin) and Jason Segel (Marshall Eriksen) were considered for possible cameos. However, in this particular scenario, it had to be Cobie Smulders.

“We loved the idea of ​​them having this woman-to-woman conversation and commiserating about their love lives and timing,” Berger told Deadline. “Once we started kicking around that idea, she was the winner from the start.”

To executive producer Pamela Fryman, the cameo seemed like a great opportunity for Robin to reflect on her past. She told TVLine:

“More than anything, I think when she walks into that bar, there are ghosts from her past. She’s sitting at the bar and she looks up at that booth… and she’s talking about how someone said he loved her on her first date. It’s all that. We all walk into places we’ve been at different times in our lives and say ‘What if it were Here? What if I went? that way? I must call that person?’ That’s life, and that’s what’s so special about it for me.”

how i met your father Season 1 and how i met your mother they are now streaming on Hulu.

