How I Met Your Father, will it have season 2? | how i met your father | Star Plus Series | Hulu | Videos | nnda nnlt | FAME

The first season of “How I Met Your Father” (“How I met your father” in Spanish), a Hulu series starring Hillary Duff, ended on March 15, 2022 in the United States, but fans of the spin-off of “How I Met Your Mother” They already ask for a second installment.

In Spain and Latin America, the fiction created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger is available at StarPlusbut with a few weeks of delay, that is, the final episode has not yet been released.

“How I Met Your Father” is set in the near future, where Sophie (Kim Cattrall) tells her son the story of how she met his father: a story that takes us to the year 2021 where Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her close-knit group of friends, Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran), and Sid (Suraj Sharma), are in the midst of discovering who they are, what they want from life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and unlimited options.

Kim Catrall plays the adult Sophie in “How I Met Your Father”(Photo: Hulu)

“HOW I MET YOUR FATHER”, WILL IT HAVE A SEASON 2?

The short answer is yes. On February 15, 2022, Hulu announced a second season of the independent sequel to the CBS series that will have 20 chapters, double that of the first installment, as reported by Deadline.

“Isaac and Elizabeth’s inspired vision for ‘How I Met Your Father‘ has proven to be a true date to watch that fans can’t get enough of week after week. The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just beginning to unfold and we’re thrilled to bring more of this group’s journey to our viewers with a super-sized second season.said Jordan Helman, head of scripted content for Hulu Originals.

In the last episode, Sophie receives romantic advice from Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders), does this mean that other characters from the original fiction will appear in the next season?

For now, an interview with TVLine, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the creators of “How I Met Your Father”, They talked about what the end of the first installment means. On the outcome of Sophie and Jesse, Aptaker said: “They still have a lot of work to do on their own. When they met, they were in really tough places, and even though this is 9-10 episodes later, Jesse is still very upset about what happened with Meredith. He’s so taken aback by her reappearance, and now she’s written a song, if not an entire album about her relationship, so she’s still in a really sticky place. And then we’re seeing with Sophie that she’s still someone who’s quite nervous and unsure of herself in a relationship, so maybe they’re not ready to try.”.

What will happen to Sophie in the second season of “How I Met Your Father”? (Photo: Hulu)

WHEN WILL SEASON 2 OF “HOW I MET YOUR FATHER” PREMIERE?

The second season of “How I Met Your Father” does not have a release date yet Hulubut most likely it will hit the streaming platform sometime in 2023 and later StarPlus.

HOW TO WATCH “HOW I MET YOUR FATHER”?

The first season of “How I Met Your Father” Is available in Hulu (United States) and StarPlus (Spain and Latin America).