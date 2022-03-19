The expected spin off of How I Met Your Mother, How I Met Your Father, finally hit the screen this 2022 thanks to Hulu, where the new fiction starring Hilary Duff, follows the same premise as the original series.

Duff plays sophie, who in his future version is characterized byKim Catral, and the series portrays how she tells her son about the events that led her to meet his father. However, the new production has two major differences from the original version.

The first is that viewers already know that Sophie met the father of her child in the first seasonanother point that differentiates them is that while Bob SagetI only lent the voice to Ted from the future, Kim Catrall appears on screen, who we do not see is his son, so the star of Sex and the City He speaks directly to the camera.

Despite these differences, there is a great similarity that has just united both series, since actors who participated in How I Met Your Mother they reprized their roles in the spin off.

What characters from How i met your mother appear in How i met your father ?

The penultimate chapter of the series revealed the arrival of two characters that were part of the OG series. However, the scene they participated in was not something that fans had anticipated.

kyle maclachlan who played “Captain”, ex-husband of Zoey (Jennifer Morrison) and head of Lily (Alysson Hannigan), and Becky (Laura Bell Bundy), who co-anchored Metro News 1 with Robin (Cobie Smulders) and did the popular commercial. “Boats, boats, boats”were present at the production.

The couple, who began their relationship on the ninth season of HIMYM, abruptly ended on the new series after Becky caught “El Capitan” cheating on her with another woman.

The betrayal was remembered by future Sophie, who stops short of revealing to her son how the couple relates to her own love story. “This matter will be important later”he assures her.

But that’s not all as the season finale revealed the biggest and most anticipated return by fans. One of the members of the band was present.

Canadian teen pop star and one of New York’s most prominent journalists, Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders), meets Sophie (Duff) at MacLaren’s bar. While Carl, the bartender also has a brief appearance.

But that’s not all, because while the two are talking, Robin tells her something that fans can connect with the end of HIMYM.

“Don’t waste time being afraid”He tells. “Fear can make you run away from things that could be good, even great! Things that are supposed to be part of your story… I’ve been married, I’ve been single, I’ve been everything in between, and the only decisions I regret making are the ones I made out of fear.”

This is a nod to the deleted scene from the original series finale, where Robin meets Ted and confesses that he regrets how his story ended. Let’s remember that the one also known as Robin Sparkles divorced Barney and left the group, because she not only reminded him of what she lost, but also of what she could have (along with Ted).