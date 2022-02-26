‘How I Met Your Mother’: 4 Ways Barney Stinson Became A Better Person

Barney Stinson was often one of the funniest characters on how i met your mother – and also one of the sleaziest. He became known for his womanizing manner, which he never seemed to completely abandon during the nine seasons of the CBS sitcom. Every time Barney seemed ready to put his days of playing girl behind him, something pulled him back. Beneath the surface, however, Barney showed character growth in a number of ways.

Barney Stinson Finally Gave Engagement a Chance

how i met you Mother it featured Barney as someone who never wanted to give up the bachelor lifestyle. He spent most of his days trying to pick up as many women as he could, and any sign of commitment scared him. Barney never wanted to get married and never wanted to start a family. However, his feelings about relationships changed in season 5.

As fans will remember, Barney and Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders) had similar approaches to relationships. However, when they started dating, they both opened up to the idea of ​​commitment. And while Barney and Robin’s relationship ended up being toxic for both parties, it helped Barney overcome his anti-relationship stance. He later got into a relationship with Nora (Nazanin Boniadi) and even got engaged to Quinn (Becki Newton).

Barney reconnected with his father

how i met your mother it was revealed early in the series that Barney did not know his father’s true identity. In Season 2, he admitted that he grew up believing his father was Bob Barker, though he eventually realized that was not true. Then, in season 6, Barney learned that his uncle Jerry (John Lithgow), who left the family during Barney’s childhood, was actually his father.

At first, Barney was angry at Jerry for leaving his family behind, only to start a new family with another wife and son later in life. He acted immature towards Jerry’s new life, making fun of Jerry’s second child whenever he got the chance. However, Barney eventually spoke about the pain Jerry caused him.

And while he didn’t have to forgive Jerry, Barney later joined his father and put the past behind him. This showed Barney’s maturity.

He became a shoulder to lean on for his friends.

Barney often seemed to have a selfish attitude, only caring about his latest plan at work or his latest playbook deed. It wasn’t often that fans saw Barney comforting his friends and offering advice. However, in season 9 episode 18, “Rally,” the gang realized that Barney had helped them through some of his toughest moments.

Barney drank too much the night before his wedding to Robin and it took his Stinson Hangover Fixer Elixr to snap him out of his stupor. Unfortunately, he never told his friends the secret ingredients, so they couldn’t finish making the drink.

Then Robin, Ted (Josh Radnor), Lily (Alyson Hannigan) and Marshall (Jason Segel) realized the main ingredient: love. The drink always had a placebo effect, as Barney would give it to his friends whenever they got too drunk during difficult times in their lives. He sat with them, listened to their problems, and helped them take their minds off the pain. Barney may not have been as selfish as he seemed.

Barney settled for his daughter.

After his relationships with Robin, Nora and Quinn, Barney always went back to being a womanizer. It seemed impossible that something would take him out of the game. But then something changed him forever: his daughter.

At how i met your mother In the end, Barney found out that a woman he slept with had become pregnant. And when he saw his daughter for the first time, Barney cried. He looked into her eyes, gave her a kiss and told her that he was the love of her life.

After that, Barney tried to return to his bachelor lifestyle, but couldn’t resist the pull of fatherhood. This time, Barney seemed to have stopped being a womanizer for good.

All episodes of how i met your mother they are now streaming on Hulu.

