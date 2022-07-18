How I Met Your Mother best episodes: 7 episodes to laugh, cry and make you a fan of the series | HIMYM | streaming

After “Friends” or “Seinfeld,” there were few sitcoms that truly became a television phenomenon. One of them was “How I Met Your Mother”, a series that since its launch has been gaining more and more fans thanks to the great chemistry of its cast made up of Josh Radnor (Ted Mosby), Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson), Alyson Hannigan (Lily), Cobie Smulders (Robin) and Jason Seagal (Marshall).

The show lasted for 9 long and successful seasons — with a new spin-off included — which, apart from its controversial ending, always made its fans happy. For this reason, in this note we leave you a simple list of 6 episodes — available on Amazon Prime Video — that will help you laugh, cry and even become a new fan.

to make you a fan

S4, E9: “The Naked Man”

“How I met your mother” always stood out for its funny occurrences, but “The Naked Man” is undoubtedly one of the most unforgettable. A hilarious sexual technique that will put the protagonists in trouble and that will make you laugh to the point of wanting to see more of the series.

S1, E1: “Pilot”

The first episode of the series is also one of the best to make you a fan. Here we meet all the protagonists and we are presented with the bases of the entire show. The episode that opens the long anecdote of Ted Mosby towards his children and that hooks us to know what else will happen next.

S1, E10: “The Pineapple Incident

This chapter is one of the biggest mysteries of the show and is solved much later in the series. Full of comedy and a situation that has probably happened to more than one after spending drinks.

To laugh

S4, E4: “Intervention”

This is definitely an episode to watch with friends. How many times have we wanted to say something to our dearest friends without hurting them? This chapter shows us one way to do it and, as always, leaves us with a valuable lesson.

S5, E8: “The Playbook”

Yes, everyone knows Barney for being a womanizer, but this chapter shows us one of his most valuable secrets for his single life. A laugh-filled episode from start to finish that even inspired the actual book “The playbook.”

To cry

S7, E10: “Tick, tick, tick”

It is not usual to see Barney sad, but this chapter is in charge of slapping him with the hard palm of reality. An episode that begins with laughter, but ends with a more than devastating moment for the character of Neil Patrick Harris.

S9, E16: “How Your Mother Met Me”

This episode is perhaps one of the most moving of the entire series. It is not only an entire chapter dedicated to ‘The Mother’, but also a lesson on love, mourning and destiny. It includes a small musical moment that to this day brings tears.