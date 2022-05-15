How I Met Your Mother, Dexter… 11 actors who did not like the end of their series

It is not because an actor plays in a series that he devotes an unnamed devotion to it. And if several actors have, after the fact, criticized a little the show which made them popular, it happens that some have a more critical look at the end of the said series. Whether it’s about their character or the ending in general, these 10 actors all had a not-so-kind little word for their fiction.

Update: This “How I Met Your Mother, Dexter…11 Actors Who Didn’t Like Their Series Ending” article was originally published in January 2021.

If the showrunners sometimes find it difficult to put an end to their series, the outcome chosen is not always that preferred by the actors. The proof with these 10 actors not quite satisfied with the end of their cult series.

Kiernan Shipka- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina





December 31, 2020 sounded the death knell for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. After experiencing a sudden and unexpected cancellation on the fan side, the series worn by Kiernan Shipka had to know its epilogue faster than expected. If the end disappointed the fans, it did not find a follower on the casting side either! ” I was very surprised. I think I had the same reasoning as everyone else: Sabrina can’t die. She is Sabrina! She can’t die. Then I was like ‘oh no, there are no more pages’, so that’s it”, confided Kiernan Shipka to Entertainment Tonight, about the reading of the final script. ” It’s a dramatic ending “, she simply asserted.

Michael C. Hall – dexter





It is well known: the end of dexter did not give full satisfaction to Michael C. Hall, the principal concerned. And if the series will soon have the opportunity to possibly rectify the situation, since a season 9 is in preparation. The actor notably confided to the Daily Beast when asked if he liked the finale “ love him? I don’t even think I looked at it. It was narratively satisfying but not tasty”. Whoops !

Emilia Clarke- Game Of Thrones





Do we still need to remember how much the end of Game Of Thrones disappointed more than one? It’s probably not necessary and yet… The cult series signed HBO did not offer fans the long-awaited epilogue. Neither to the fans nor to the cast for that matter. Emilia Clarke did not hesitate to question some intrigues of season 8. It is to the media The Times that the interpreter of Daenerys entrusted to be a little ” bothered to see Jon Snow get away with not too much damage. ” I felt sorry for her (for Daenerys, editor’s note). I really felt sorry for her. I was annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to face anything. He got away with murder, literally.” she confided.

Eliza Taylor- The 100





And if Eliza Taylor used the good old method of the language of wood? The leading actress of The 100, which had its epilogue in 2020, did not openly disagree. However, her real-life husband, Bob Morley, seems to have been ousted from the series with a disconcerting speed that left fans of the show stunned. Asked by the Los Angeles Times, Eliza Taylor simply replied: “ I don’t necessarily agree with Bellamy’s death or many other deaths.”. What seems like a polite way of saying that the outcome of the series did not entirely please him, to counterbalance a negative idea that could have followed from this assertion, the interpreter of Clarke added “ but that’s the nature of the beast! Our show has never been shy when it comes to killing the ones we love.”. Yeah?

Sara Hyland- Modern Family





Yes Modern Family bowed out last year after 11 seasons, its end did not leave the actors totally indifferent. Sarah Hyland, who plays the young Haley Dunphy in the cult series, is not super enthusiastic about the end of her character. If she gave birth to twins, the young woman would also have liked to see her character become a real businesswoman in the world of fashion and in particular become ” a badass stylist or head of a brand, something like that”she confided in an interview with Cosmopolitan. ” There are so many amazing moms who work so hard and excel at their jobs and deliver on both fronts! It would have been a really cool thing to see, especially for someone like Haley.”she assured.





All good things come to an end and if Disney Channel put Miley Cyrus in the spotlight, for the young woman it was time for it to end. The reason ? She no longer recognized herself particularly in the role of Hannah Montana. “I’m going to have to rejoice and be happy to be the one that I’m not really”, she told Parade magazine at the dawn of filming the last season ofHannah Montana. “In the same way that I grew up in this role, I also emancipated myself from it. Does this make sense? », she then wondered. ” I just want now to rest and have my private life (…) I’m being put in pink and sequins galore for this last season. I have to grit my teeth. I can’t breathe seeing myself like this. A friend came on set and said ‘You don’t look very happy’, I replied ‘all these frills are making me cloistered'”.

Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries





It’s not that the actor didn’t like the cult series’ ending The Vampire Diaries, it’s more that he would have simply changed a couple of details to make the ending fairer. ” I don’t think I would have changed anything, other than I think Paul and I should have just been on the beach in our Speedos with a bottle of booze. Honestly, I’m really not kidding. I think those brothers shouldn’t have lived. I don’t think Damon should have ended happily with Elena. I don’t think the fans should have gotten what they wanted. It is not fair. These guys raped, looted and killed probably hundreds of people from season 1 to season 8 and I think they should have come and gone, humanity should have won. Not Damon and Elena, but that’s just my opinion”, he confided during the Wizard World Comic Con in New Orleans in 2018, as Cinema Blend shares. That’s called not mince words!

Gwendoline Christie – Game Of Thrones





Emilia Clarke is not the only name of Game Of Thrones was a little disappointed with the turn of events. The one who plays Brienne of Torth, Gwendoline Christie, was also a little taken aback by the end of her character. It was to Entertainment Weekly that the actress confided that she was ” upset that after sleeping with Brienne, Jaime Lannister returns to King’s Landing to regain his incestuous relationship with his sister, Cersei. ” Strictly speaking, I have no judgment on Cersei, but their relationship is dysfunctional. That’s why I was very angry. I was so upset that I had to go for a walk”she reported while reading the script.

Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley- gossip girl





It is also one of the most controversial series by its own cast: the end of gossip girl was not well received! It must be said that the final revelation of the series has led many fans to discontent. Both Chace Crawford, aka Nate Archibald and Penn Badgley, Dan Humphrey were very disappointed and critical of the show’s final moments which saw them shine. It was during a conversation organized by Variety, that the two co-stars gave their clear opinion on the final revelation: “ At the end of the Gossip Girl series, regardless of your opinion on whether or not that reveal was smart, to make Dan Gossip Girl, it just doesn’t align with Dan’s character at all, okay? said Chace Crawford. What Dan’s interpreter simply agreed to. Penn Badgley had also confided to People in 2015 that this revelation “ didn’t make any sense”.

Alyson Hannigan- How I Met Your Mother





The end ofHow I Met Your Mother ? She was not totally to the taste of Alyson Hannigan, alias Lily in the cult series. This is what the actress revealed to Australian media, News. ” I don’t think Barney should have gotten married.”, she first claimed. ” I like Barney and Robin together, but in my heart I always wanted her to be with Ted. I feel like they should never have gotten married”, she explained before asserting her frustration even more virulently. ” I was very surprised to see that they just didn’t do a 2 hour long finale, which would have allowed some scenes to be shown (cut during editing, editor’s note). The reading of the script was so good, so right and it lasted 14 hours. When I saw the final version of the series I was like ‘they cut everything’, she clarified. ” It just seems too fast! Of course it was made to tear tears but with everything that was cut, everything happened too quickly. Like ‘Okay, we’ll find out that the mother is dead, then ok, he (Ted, editor’s note) is with Robin now’ and we’re just ‘wait, what? What happened?“, continued Alysan Hannigan who had, obviously, big on the potato.