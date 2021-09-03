How I Met Your Mother, when Britney Spears saved the series from cancellation

How I Met Your Mother is one of the most loved sitcoms ever but it risked being canceled before its natural end and to save it, unwittingly, was the guest star who debuted in the third season: Britney Spears.

It was his timely intervention which helped save this sitcom from the brink of extinction, paving the way for a long run of nine seasons on CBS.

How I Met Your Mother tells the story of a man, Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) explaining to his children how he met their mother through flashbacks of his life in New York with his friends Robin (Cobie Smulders), Lily Aldrin (Allyson Hannigan), Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) e Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel).

The show ran from 2005 to 2014. In the finale, it is revealed that the mother of the children died and Ted’s children they urge him to return with their “aunt” Robin. The show has hosted numerous cameo guest star cameos from the entertainment world over the years including that of the singer of One More Time.

In an interview with AND! Online, the co-creator of the series Carter Bays claimed that Spears requested a role on the show and ended up playing a character named Abby, a secretary in love with Ted.

“We got a call a few weeks after the writers’ strike ended, saying Britney Spears wanted to be on our show. And he specifically wanted to be in the episode “Ten Sessions” (Ten Sessions 3×13), which sent a shiver down our spine, because that’s where we first meet Stella. “



Bays he went on to say that he was not immediately convinced of the idea, wanting to choose a more experienced actress:

“I immediately imagined Britney as Stella and I had a little panic attack, because she is such a big role and she needed a skilled actress like Sarah Chalke. But to her credit, Britney liked the character of Abby and wanted to play that part. So we said “sure!” “

However, the Spears did a lot more than just appear on the show, it could in fact having saved it. When her cameo aired she was still an international megastar at the height of success while the show only aired from three seasons and did not enjoy good ratings at the time.

Although the Spears was not an experienced actress did a good job according to fans, and also helped attract viewers and interest, as associating his brand with the series helped draw attention to Ted’s adventures.

According to Bays, there Spears played an important role in making the show more popular:

“And gosh he put our show on the way. It cannot be overstated. Britney Spears saved us from being on the bubble again. Thanks Britney! “



Interestingly, Spears’ entry into the cast went from being a source of anxiety for the show’s creative team to something that contributed. to bring the series to extreme popularity and one of the most loved ever.

