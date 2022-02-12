HOW ILIAD LOW COST FIBER WORKS. From INSTALLATION to SPEED TEST – Andrea Galeazzi

Price super competitive, modem of the latest generation and great simplicity subscription and installation. That’s all it promised Iliad launching itself into the fiber market in Italy, will everything really be like this? I wanted test it with hand .. but in disguise!

It all started when I realized that my mom still had a very old mobile offer, of those with a few gigs and very expensive, so I said take advantage of this and switch to Iliad both mobile and fiber so we test their assistance. In fact, I remember that Iliad offers the fiber to 15.99 euros per month for mobile customers too, otherwise you switch to 23.99 euros.

So we did and it was actually really simple. We went to a pop-up store, we did everything with the simbox automatic, paying i 39.99 euros from activation for fiber and instantly received the appointment date for home installation.

The technician arrived very punctual and did everything in a short time independently, unfortunately our house was not in an area covered by the 5 gigabit and we only arrived at 1 gigabitbut we already knew this from the time of subscription.

Obviously I immediately tested the modem offered by Iliad, called iliadbox, and I must say that I have found it up to par. It reaches the promised gigabit (provided of course that the device you connect from is capable of it too), has a good range and also has a fair number of settings. I would say a modem suitable for practically everyone, very easy to use for inexperienced users, thanks also to the integrated display that makes it clear what is happening, but also “hackable” by aware users.

At the beginning of course all modems are fine so all that remains is to continue to use it to understand his reliability over time. We will update!