How important is Scarlet Witch in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’?

There’s nothing left for you Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters around the world and as the date approaches, the fence of what could happen and what definitely is tightens. pure speculation. As usual in the promotion of Marvel, over the last few months several rumors have occupied top media news. On the one hand, it has been said that this could be the perfect opportunity for us to finally see the new Wolverine or that the very Tom Cruise would make a cameo appearance as one of the alternate versions of Ironman. The multiverse is a garden for hundreds of theories that do nothing but hype each new bet on Kevin Feige’s plan. Now, according to a source close to La Casa de las Ideas, the presence of the Scarlet Witch would be as important in this sequel as that of the sorcerer himself.

The expansion of the MCU into the realm of the series has made it slightly difficult for many to keep up with the succession of the events that took place in the marvelite plane. But at the moment, it seems that the series of Wandavision Y Spider-Man; no way home They will be essential to understand the situation from which the character of Benedict Cumberbatch starts. Daniel Richtman, a influencer specialized in the Marvel universe published the following message a long time ago: “I have heard that Doctor Strange 2 focuses on both Wanda and Strange” and a few days later he quoted himself to clarify with a phrase that provokes a great hype on fans of the character played by Elisabeth Olsen: “He gets almost as much screen time as Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is directed by Sam Raimi, a pioneer filmmaker in superhero movies as he was responsible for Tobey Maguire’s first Spider-Man trilogy. In the multiverse crisis caused by Strange, the heroine will appear for the first time America Chavez (Xochitl Gómez), known in the comics for her ability to open portals to other dimensions. In addition, the presence of characters such as wong (Benedict Wong) Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), the professor Charles Xavier (Patric Stewart) and the twin brothers Billy and Tommy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne). The film will hit theaters next May 6.