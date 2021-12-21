how important is the writer’s collaboration for you? – Multiplayer.it

Elden Ring was, from the beginning, advertised in a very precise way: a new great work by Hidetaka Miyazaki and FromSoftware, created with the support of George RR Martin, renowned writer of A Song of Ice and Fire, from which the TV series Game of Thrones was made.

Over time it became clear that Martin he was responsible for creating the foundation of the world on which Miyazaki then built his own game. The writer created the demi-gods that populate the video game and are at the center of the Elden Ring plot (or lore, if you prefer). He obviously adapted to the needs of the development team, which in turn created the game systems also in relation to Martin’s “world building”.

The Elden Ring character in a tunnel

And why this collaboration? Some might say it’s mostly a publicity move, a way to have a big name in modern fantasy literature associated with one of FromSoftware’s most ambitious projects. In other words, just a way to empower Elden Ring and sell more copies.

This is partly the case, of course. George RR Martin’s name was not picked by chance from a hat and his media status – also guaranteed by Game of Thrones – had a bearing. At the same time, we must not forget that Miyazaki is a fan of Martin’s novels.

The Japanese creative has in the past claimed that his favorite romando it’s Fevre Dream, a 1982 vampire novel. Miyazaki also used to recommend the book to all new FromSoftware employees. The director also said that it was his respect for Martin and his works that drove him to create this collaboration.

For what the reason, however, there is only one profound truth: writing “George RR Martin” in every trailer and description cuts a certain figure and gives value to the game. Or not?

Nobody wants to deny that Martin is a great writer and, once we have the final game in hand, we could truly perceive in Elden Ring something unique and different than the other FromSoftware games. Before then, however, all we have is a (metaphorical) piece of paper with “Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin” written on it. So the question is: how important is this collaboration to you?

More specifically, ai souls-like fans (but, perhaps, especially to non-souls-like fans), how impressive does the idea of ​​playing a game that has received Martin’s support have? Could the level of interest in Elden Ring really change? Or is the fact that it is a game by FromSoftware enough and advances? And vice versa, if you are not a fan of the genre, does this collaboration prompt you to consider buying the game? You tell us.

