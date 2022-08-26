How Intensive Care should be after the pandemic – Medical news

The intensivists will analyze the admission of increasingly fragile patients in ICUs, new nutrition therapies or the increased use of artificial intelligence in Intensive Medicine Services.

Starting next Sunday, June 12, the Spanish Society of Intensive and Critical Care Medicine and Coronary Units (SEMICYUC) is holding its LVII National Congress in Seville, the first in-person since the outbreak of COVID-19, whose impact on Intensive Care Units is well known. precisely because a new stage opens in the care and treatment of critical patientsthe Spanish intensivists want to take advantage of the occasion to lay the foundations for what intensive care should be in the post-pandemic scenario. A ‘Leadership in a new time’ that, in addition to being the motto of the Congress, marks the path of what the line of action of the specialty should be.

“The ‘new normality’ is to continue advancing in being better every day, and we achieve it by implementing powerful, effective training programs based on professional competencies in which we are already overturned. Likewise, promoting a project with a clear hospitalist vocation for the creation of surveillance and rapid response systems to support hospitalization wards and emergency services, and also the creation of Intermediate Care Units that allow the adaptation of care based on the risk of patient, led by intensivists”, explains Dr. Álvaro Castellanos, president of the SEMICYUC.

The impact of the pandemic will be one of the axes of the National Congress. The intensivists will analyze it in different round tables, each of them focused on a specific area. Thus, it is planned to delve into the new habits of analgosedation and treatment of delirium, or how the management of patients and the relationships that must be created with family members have changed. There will also be space to analyze the transplant coordination system during and after the pandemic, patient triage or Post-ICU syndrome.