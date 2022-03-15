How Intermittent Fasting Works, the Diet Everyone’s Talking About

On Twitter we talk about food and define the most trending foods of 2022. Vegetable proteins instead of meat, oriental infusions and herbs, spices, alcohol-free drinks, dark kitchens and ethical farms. Therefore, less meat will be eaten, alcohol-free cocktails and infusions with aromatic and energizing notes will be drunk. In a nutshell, we will focus on healthier diets and focus on a more conscious and sustainable consumption.

Intermittent fasting and eating habits

Analysis of the tweets reported that there has been a steady increase over the past year in conversations about healthy eating, up 17%. The drivers of the conversations mostly concerned different types of diets, from ketogenic, to the Mediterranean diet, the Paleolithic, veganism and intermittent fasting.

The latter was precisely the most cited diet, present in 13.9% of the conversations concerning the topic of healthy eating. “But not only – explains Francesco Turco of Talkwalker – as many as 19.6% of the conversations relating to a diet were used to share images of the dishes prepared by the users themselves following the different diets. This highlights how people use food-related conversations, which take place on social media, as an opportunity to become part of a community, while promoting healthier eating habits. “

How Intermittent Fasting Works

Intermittent fasting is a dietary pattern based on periods of calorie restriction alternating with periods of normal food intake, on a recurring basis. It is a nutritional model that therefore provides for the intake of a smaller amount of calories, without however reducing the intake of fundamental nutrients. There are several models: the 16/8 scheme in which you fast for 16 hours a day and eat meals for the remaining 8 hours, generally performed on a maximum of 2 days a week; the 5: 2 scheme in which caloric intakes imitating fasting (about 500-600 kcal) are foreseen for 2 days in a week, while the remaining 5 are eaten normally; the “Eat-Stop-Eat” scheme in which you fast for 24 consecutive hours one or two days a week. The most common and valid method is the 16/8 method: it consists of fasting for 16 hours, then eating the remaining 8 hours, and thus skipping breakfast or dinner. The portions must be rich in healthy foods and never abundant.

It is more important “when” you eat rather than “what” and “how much” you eat

“People who want to lose weight need to pay more attention to” when “they eat as well as” what “they eat and” how much “they eat,” he says. Satchidananda PandaPh.D., del Salk Institute for Biological Studies, of La Jolla, in California. “Eating for a limited time” may prove to be an efficient way to lose weight because it requires fewer mental calculations related to calorie counting, and, in general, it is an easier method to follow “.

The Benefits: Reduces the risk of chronic disease and improves sleep

“Intermittent fasting can also improve a person’s sleep and quality of life, as well as reduce the risk of obesity, diabetes and heart disease,” he continues Panda. As recent research has revealed that genes, hormones and metabolism go up and down at different times of the 24-hour day, according to the researchers, “we should align our daily eating habits with the body’s internal clock so that we can improve health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and liver disease ”.

Eating at random moments breaks the “synchrony” of the organism

According to the researchers, having a meal or in any case eating something at random times of the day breaks the “synchrony” of the organism, and, if it becomes habitual, it can increase the risk of some diseases. “Intermittent fasting – underline the scientists – is a lifestyle that anyone can adopt. It can help eliminate health disparities and allow everyone to live a healthy and fulfilling life ”.