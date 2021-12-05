How Irpef and deductions change. Colpo al Third sector with VAT obligation







The tables are refined, at the Ministry of Economy, before transforming the distribution of the 8 billion earmarked for the fall in taxes in 2022 into an amendment. formulas which, however, due to the vastness of the audience, produce modest savings, 10-20 euros per month.

Instead, the new 4-rate structure has been confirmed: 23% up to 15 thousand euros, 25% from 15,001 to 28 thousand, 33% from 28,001 to 50 thousand, 43% over 50 thousand euros. A remodeling that produces a greater cut in the personal income tax for average incomes, in particular around 50 thousand gross, dragging a tail of benefits, about 270 euros per year, even for very high incomes (an effect that the government has not managed to sterilize for the no of the center-right parties in the majority and of IV).

In order to fully understand the picture, the new structure of the deductions was missing, which was reached in the very last minutes before the CDM on Friday. And it is with this lever that we tried to respond – with a new basic deduction set at 3,100 euros – to the political accusation of not having intervened on medium-low and low income.

As explained by the CISL confederal secretary Giulio Romani, head of the tax department, in the range up to 14,999 euros the deduction remains fixed because from 8 thousand euros upwards the Renzi-Conte2 bonus of 100 euros per month will still act, which for these income is not reabsorbed but it continues to be perceived as “extra”, completely offsetting the personal income tax up to approximately 12,500 euros.

The choice of the government, continues Romani, is to begin to reabsorb the Renzi bonus but to do it in income brackets over 15 thousand euros in order to avoid that a “general spread” could lead some income to lose something between the old and the new regime . The summary of the tax intervention, however, does not change: the greatest advantages of the new Irpef remain for incomes between 40 and 55 thousand euros gross, around 700 euros per year, since it is there that you benefit from the cut of the two central rates of Irpef.

Meanwhile, with much less clamor of the new Irpef regime, an intervention that penalizes associations and voluntary work has passed to the Senate, as part of the tax decree linked to the maneuver. The spokesperson of the Third Sector Forum Vanessa Pallucchi gave the alarm: an amendment requires social realities, from January 1st, to be subject to the VAT regime even though they do not carry out any commercial activity.

The provision, explains the Forum, provides for the transition from a VAT exclusion regime to an exemption regime only for services provided and assets transferred by entities to their shareholders. «It seems a small variation, economically neutral, but which instead entails the costs of keeping the VAT accounting, charges and further bureaucratic requirements while the Third sector is facing the delicate step of entry into force of the Single Register. The introduction of this further fulfillment is however misaligned with the legislation in force today and will produce disorientation and distrust in the entities, especially the smaller ones “.

«If the announcement of the reform of the Third sector was greeted with satisfaction for the expected simplification, measures like this produce great disappointment – continues Pallucchi -. Exactly one year ago we fought because this same provision was included in the formulation of the budget law, then fortunately expunged. Today, after a year, we are back at the starting point ».

The request is to expel the law in the imminent passage of the tax decree to the Chamber. “The third sector must be supported, not affected,” says Pallucchi a few days after another position of the Third sector on the tender for the enhancement of assets confiscated from the mafias, addressed only to local authorities.