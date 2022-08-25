How is 5G used in health? This is how this technology impacts medicine

For a few years now, we have heard how the 5G technology, the fifth generation of mobile networks, will change our lives. And he’s already doing it. One of its most important applications today and in the future is in the field of health, that is, in the so-called telemedicine.

Telemedicine is technology applied to human health. It consists of the implementation of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) to provide and receive medical care, especially at a distance. It occupies a very important role in healthcare and is an ideal complement to improve patient care.

Its development is linked to innovations such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), industry 4.0, robotics and, of course, the improvements in connectivity of the new 5G networks. The sum of such innovations ushers in a new era of change in medicine, linking doctors and patients in ways previously unthinkable.

This new level of 5G connectivity, with more bandwidth, allows large volumes of data to be exchanged at higher speeds and with less network response time (latency time). Although it has been questioned whether it has negative effects, the World Health Organization (WHO) acknowledges that there are no conclusive studies to support such fears. On the contrary, it has turned out to be an ally in the revolution technology Of medicine.

If great advances have been made in telemedicine with the technology available so far, imagine the possibilities when 5G technology is fully integrated. Here are some examples of the fields in which it will have the greatest impact.

Tele-assisted surgeries

The ability to perform surgical operations remotely is one of the most exciting parts of telemedicine. In recent years, several surgeries have been performed remotely, but the instability of communication and the low capacity of the networks have been a limitation.

The capabilities of 5G technology promise to exponentially boost this field. In particular, because it allows sharing large amounts of information in a minimum latency time, and offering a response in real time. Which affects two main areas:

– Collaboration and assistance between remote medical professionals. The various specialists will be able to connect from anywhere in the world without time lags to intervene in surgical procedures.

– Share images and videos in ultra high definition in real time. Augmented reality requires the sending of data in real time, to obtain information through special glasses that help the surgeon during his intervention. This facilitates the practice of delicate surgeries that require high precision.

For example, in 2019 the first remote-assisted surgical intervention was successfully carried out at the Hospital Clínic in Barcelona, ​​Spain. The project, baptized as ‘Remote Surgeon 5G’, consisted of a doctor located at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), being able to collaborate in an operation that was being carried out in the hospital’s ‘Optimus’ intelligent operating room, one of the most technologically advanced of the world. Thanks to the 5G connection, the operation could be recorded in audiovisual format from all possible angles, and transmitted in real time to the fairgrounds, as explained National Geographic.

Teleconsultations and patient monitoring through wearables

Teleconsultation is one of the most common applications of telemedicine today and is becoming a true alternative to face-to-face consultations. This is thanks to the advantages of 5G, which helps eliminate barriers such as connection failures or slow audiovisual transmission, making teleconsultations much faster and more effective.

Many chronic patients prefer to be cared for remotely, instead of moving to a doctor’s office or hospital. They can also contribute to the medical care of those who live far from urban centers, where health services are concentrated.

At the same time, the use of wearables or smart garments, allow both doctors and patients to monitor their clinical status in real time. In addition, they can maintain direct communication without errors, and exchange images in the highest quality through online platforms, and even facilitate the administration of medications.

Centralization, storage and analysis of medical data

All branches of telemedicine require the transmission and handling of a huge volume of medical data and large files (such as scan images) as quickly as possible. For this information to be useful, it must be centralized, ordered, structured and constantly updated. It is also vital that it is available in real time, which makes it necessary to have a stable connection at all times.

5G networks will help keep a large number of devices connected by constantly sending data to a central base. From there, doctors, specialists, researchers or the patients themselves will have immediate access to a complete database.

They will be able to consult, for example, diagnoses, results of analyzes or clinical trials, details about the behavior of a drug in patients, review the evolution of a disease or carry out research based on the data.

Robotic surgery with the help of artificial intelligence and 5G

The use of remotely operated robotic arms, which seemed like science fiction until a few years ago, is now a reality in many hospitals around the world. However, the limited capacity of current networks has slowed the massive adoption of robotic surgery.

For this technology to be more effective, functional and precise, it needs the support of networks that guarantee a stable connection with great capacity. In addition to ensuring the functionality of medical robots, eliminating the risk of them being disconnected in full operation, 5G will allow greater use of these devices and their automation.

Beyond the necessary evolution in surgical robotics, it should be remembered that artificial intelligence demands the exchange of large volumes of data. And in turn, access to clinical file bases is key to the success of procedures.

The Hospital Clínic de Barcelona was the first to include robotic technology in its operating theaters in 2014, with the use of the Da Vinci Xi surgical robot, which they continue to use until now for various surgeries. The Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona also successfully performed a lung cancer operation with the same robot in 2018.

Physical rehabilitation and mental health

Video games, virtual reality and the immersive experiences offered by the metaverse could provide patients with better physical or mental rehabilitation. Of course, sending data, processing it and returning a solution in seconds requires the advantages of 5G to work with patients remotely and provide them with adequate and personalized care.

In the case of mental health, virtual consultations are already commonplace for specialists and their patients. However, the telepsychiatry could benefit a lot from items like the ones mentioned wearables. For example, to monitor emotional changes or reaction to prescription medications. Virtual experiences can also help recover from trauma, manage depression or anxiety and combat isolation in cases of autism, both in adult and child patients.

In the field of physical health, sVirtual reality would facilitate rehabilitation in patients with multiple sclerosis and mild or severe injuries. This through remotely guided exercises or accompanied by artificial intelligence technologies. Here too, virtual or augmented reality can influence the patient’s motivation to continue, thanks to the possibilities it offers.

5G connectivity will improve medical practice and quality of care

These are just some tangible examples of the 5G revolution, but this technology will allow the development of many more applications in the field of health. As we have seen, it is an extremely valuable resource for all branches of telemedicine.

Medical technology companies (MedTech) and telecommunications companies that are betting on 5G connectivity are key to making all this happen and grow. The operators of these networks are and will be a fundamental part of the value chain of this industry and a great ally for hospitals or insurers; but above all, for the patients.