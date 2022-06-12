How is Amber Heard’s relationship with Johnny Depp’s daughter

In the complicated trial in which they are facing Johnny Depp Y Amber Heardfans are completely divided, especially when it comes to the involvement of the actor’s daughter, Lily Rose Depp.

The accusations leveled at both Johnny Depp like Amber they are shocking, serious and disturbing. Consequently, it is still debated whether Lily-Rose and the ex-wife of the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” used to get along. But how exactly is the actor’s daughter involved? Did he reveal anything about the ongoing case? Here are all the details.

Johnny Depp took the stand in April 2022 and said he was suing Amber “for defamation because his ‘goal is the truth’ and he wants to ‘clean the record’ of the accusations against him”.

Once again appeared Lily Rose Depp during the statements. The actor revealed that her daughter did not attend her 2015 wedding with Amber Heard and claimed her absence was due to a conflict allegedly caused by the “Aquaman” actress. She said: “My daughter Lily-Rose did not attend the wedding. She and Mrs. Heard were not on good terms for various reasons.”

While he didn’t go into detail about how the tension may have arisen, it was clear that behind the scenes, things weren’t going well between Lily-Rose and Amber. That revelation sparked a discussion on social media.

A fan wrote: “Wowwww, Lily-Rose didn’t come to the wedding because of Amber. I can imagine how much that killed him, knowing his wife was keeping their little daughter away from her.”

Another person wrote: “Daughters are often very perceptive. Lily-Rose probably knew all along that Amber was an opportunist and a gold digger. That’s why Amber didn’t want Johnny to see her. She was worried that Lily-Rose might talk Johnny out of it. break things.”

Lily-Rose Depp got along with Amber Heard?

The participation of Lily Rose Depp it became a hot topic of discussion on social media because other people also said that she and Amber got along. One follower posted screenshots of their conversations and wrote:

“I swear every day I walk in here, I feel like I’m walking into an alternate universe. Half a million likes on something that’s an absolute lie: her daughter Lily-Rose and Amber got along, and Lily-Rose even sent her a text telling him that Amber was making him a ‘better dad’.”

While backing up that claim, one fan wrote: “Oh, and Lily-Rose texted at the beginning of the relationship because it was true; everyone said that. At the beginning of the relationship, she was ‘the perfect girlfriend.’ But she and Jack noticed the changes and stopped having a relationship with Amber a few years later.”

Someone else also added: “Let’s tell the full story. Those transcripts were from Lily-Rose’s perception of Heard in 2013. Starting in 2015, Lily-Rose started to dislike Amber and didn’t even attend her wedding.”

Other fans also detailed some of the things that came up at trial that showed that Johnny Depp I was going through hell. For example, the actor claimed that Amber Heard monopolized his time, driving a wedge between him and his children. He also alleged that she was telling him what a bad father he was and that she had no idea how he was supposed to do it.

The relationship between Lily-Rose Depp and Amber Heard has transformed over time.

Lily-Rose Depp and the trial

The daughter of Johnny Depp He has expressed himself through social networks during the trial. In several of her posts, photos of her with her father were seen. One of the many photos was accompanied by the caption: “My father is the sweetest and most lovable person I know. He has always been a wonderful father to my brother and me, and anyone who knows him can say the same.”

The meaning is clear, Lily-Rose supports her father in the trial and any relationship he might have had with Amber Heard it has been broken and it does not seem possible that there will be a reconciliation.

What do you think? Do you think that Amber Heard Y Lily Rose Depp did they get along badly?