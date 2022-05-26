How is Angel City, the team that closed an agreement with Tigres?

Led by celebrities like Natalie Portman, Angel City closed an agreement with Tigres to promote women’s soccer.

The Angel City Soccer Clubwhich has just signed a historic agreement with tigersis an American women’s football club, which integrates the NWSLwhere its participation began in 2022.

Its headquarters are in Los Angeles, California, and it was founded on July 21, 2020.

Lead by Natalie Portman, Israeli actress, director and producer, naturalized American; the Angel City F.C.is making a path in the NWSLwhere it premiered with victory before more than 22 thousand fans who attended the opening match of this squad, in the Bank of California Stadium.

The Angel City It is still a promise in that league, but it has been the reason that more people from the show business decide to invest in soccer.

In addition to Natalie Portmanother lights that joined the project, are Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Gabrielle Union, Jessica Chastain, Becky G Y Christina Aguilera.

Likewise, some athletes have also ‘entered’ society, such as Billie Jean King, Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm, Serena Williams, Lindsey Vonn Y Abby Wambach.

The president and co-founder of Angel CityJulie Uhrmanpointed out at the time: “Now we are going to build the club with authenticity, thinking of it as a brand”.

The Angel City has developed an industry-first sponsorship program to attract brands not traditionally involved in sports.

This is how he has found a way to support his players on and off the pitch.

The project of Angel Cityhas as its flag seeking to eradicate any form of harassment or discrimination, but with solid business planning focused on the profitability of the project.

For your participation in the NWSL this year, at the time Angel City F.C. unveiled its new shield to start its participation in said league.

The coat of arms was represented by a pink angel on a black background and white highlights, in addition to having immersed in its design, details of the city of Los Angeles, such as the red-tailed hawk or the feathers inspired by the endemic nature of the city that will have a new women’s team, driven by investments from different personalities from Los Angeles, as has already been said.

The agreement with Tigres

As announced on Tuesday, Women’s Tigers Y Angel City F.C. They signed an agreement, which for the Amazonas represents continuing to grow in the media and in its structure. The agreement includes two games between both teams, one in Los Angeles and one in Mexico.

The first will take place on August 10 at the Banc of California Stadiumwhile the second will be played at the University Stadium in 2023, on a date to be defined.