Entertainment

How is Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston’s relationship today

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 46 2 minutes read

friends gave us one of the funniest and most exciting stories on the small screen. Because it stars a group of friends, it was hard not to identify with each one of them. For this reason, it continues to be an impossible success to knock down.

Among the group of protagonists were Monica and Rachel, two inseparable friends who captured the hearts of the audience with their complicity and great moments. They were performed by Courtney Cox Y Jennifer Anistonwho became great companions in real life.

Source link

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 46 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The love story of Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley

3 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo to a smashing start because of Lionel Messi?

5 mins ago

They issue a restraining order against the singer

14 mins ago

The Hunger Games, by Gary Ross, what did the critics say at its premiere?

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button