How is “Doomsday”, a Russian nuclear submarine capable of exterminating cities

The Russian Navy put into operation the Belgorod submarine -also known as “Doomsday”- the longest in the world and is armed with nuclear torpedoes capable of leveling coastal cities. The information was disclosed by United States Naval Institute and the Russian agency TASS.

It is also about the second largest submarine ever created by Russia -the first was invented during the Soviet era and was baptized as “Typhoon”-. As if that were not enough, it also has small integrated spy submarines which can be used by Russian troops to undertake espionage missions.

“The Belgorod Submarine opens up new opportunities for Russia in conducting various investigationsallows carrying out various scientific expeditions and rescue operations in the most remote areas of the world ocean”, considered the head of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Anatolyevich Yevmenov.

Somewhat denying the destructive capacity of the sea vehicle, Yevmenov insisted that “The ship is designed to solve various scientific problems, conduct search and rescue operations in deep waters.”

The colossal nautical weapon was handed over during an official ceremony that took place last Friday in the city of Severodvinsk. During the celebration it was consigned as “the largest submarine built in the last three years”: It is around 180 meters long and weighs more than 30,000 tons.

As reported by the BBC in 2015, the missiles it uses – known by the name “Poseidon” – are considered a nuclear weapon in itself with a range of thousands of miles and that just touching the ground they can “destroy important enemy installations” as well as “increase radiation levels to sky-high.”

The same information ratified by TASS five years later. The pro-Kremlin state agency payload it could be up to 100 megatons and has the power to “destroy enemy naval bases in the blink of an eye.” “It is a global threat”sentenced the Russian media.

Likewise, and as if that were not enough, this armament can contain up to six nuclear warheads and has autonomy to travel 10,000 kilometers at 129 kilometers per hour. In addition, they can do so at a depth of one kilometer, which makes it difficult for the anti-missile systems and radars of rival forces to detect them.

In short, the immediate effects of the explosion of one of its projectiles -which in itself would be complex to prevent- could trigger radioactive fallout, a persistent danger of exposure to radioactivity, and also likely contamination of nearby water bodies.

An example of a spy vehicle that can contain the Belgorod, the second largest submarine built by Russia

Regarding the autonomous vehicles that you have at your disposal, it is a variety of manned and unmanned submersibles among which is the Losharik (A-12), a prototype that was perfected over the years after suffering a battery explosion in 2019 that killed 14 divers.