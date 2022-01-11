how is he and when he comes back! Insigne and Lozano… ”- SOS Fanta

Today Napoli had news for Lorenzo Insigne (here the results of the exams) but also for Victor Osimhen. This is the press release from Napoli: “Today morning Osimhen carried out, as scheduled, the check with Professor Tartaro and Doctor Santagata in the presence of the Healthcare Manager of the Raffaele Canonico Club. The player is respecting the recovery times as foreseen by the medical staff and in the next few days he will gradually resume team work with the support of a specific mask. Victor will be evaluated daily“. Today’s consultation was therefore successful, the attacker will be able to play with the mask. The head of the Napoli medical staff Raffaele Canon offered further details to Radio KissKiss, speaking of Osimhen and beyond.

OSIMHEN – “We carried out the control scan in Victor Osimhen with the professors Tartaro and Santagata. From a medical and biological point of view, the boy is very well. Happy with the outcome of the tac. From the bone point of view he recovered well. The player can train with the group, we modeled the mask with a 3D reconstruction also with indications that Osimhen gave us with discharge points that give psychophysical safety to the athlete. Osimhen will wear this mask for at least a month and a half. On the field on 23 against Salernitana? Prudence is dictated by ours, but above all by his feelings. When he reports his predisposition to contact we will be ready to give him medical assessments on his return to the field. He was out for 16-17 days due to head trauma, now we are talking about a boy who has been stopped since November 21st. A series of athletic schemes must be readjusted ”. As explained by the doctor, caution will be needed. Against Bologna at most he will be among the squads, the goal is to be available again before the break.

INSIGNE – “We had an ultrasound yesterday and an MRI today, he had a small distortion trauma to the adductor brevis of his right leg. In a couple of weeks he should recover. Lorenzo has always responded well to muscle injuries. The prognosis is this. The times are those for a fairly quiet muscle injury. We are confident, rehabilitation has already begun and we will reassess it in the coming days “.

LOZANO – “Lozano yesterday he did a control swab in Mexico, we hope it is negative but we have to wait. In the other cases of positivity it is useless to take swabs every day. Since Sunday we have given everyone the booster dose to those who could do it and not those healed who still cannot access it. I have read many inaccuracies in this regard “.

