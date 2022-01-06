how is it done, when it starts and various info

We told you about it not long ago: 2023 will be an exceptional year for travel lovers as the iconic Orient Express will return to Italy. Six fascinating ultra-luxury trains will cross the whole country paying homage to La Dolce Vita in Rome, an unforgettable historical period that began in our Peninsula more or less in the 1960s.

The history of the Orient Express

Some have called it the “Grand Hotel on wheels“, Others who instead called it”the Express of spies“, But whether you like it or notOrient Express was the most famous and most romantic train of all time. So much so that it has inspired cinema, comics, literature, and even the creative genius of Agatha Christie.

Born from an idea of ​​the Belgian entrepreneur, Georges Nagelmackers, after taking a trip to the United States and seeing George Mortimer Pullman’s trains, L’Orient Express experienced its heyday in the long gone 1930s.

His first trip is dated October 4, 1883, inaugurating the Paris-Istanbul section. That day the convoy solemnly left the Gare de l’Est of the French capital to head to Istanbul (at the time Constantinople) with 40 passengers on board invited for the maiden voyage.

A true jewel of technique and elegance, especially for the time: the carriages were all in painted and gleaming teak wood, steam-heated and gas-lit. The wagon-lit was equipped with bunks that turned into comfortable sofas during the day and everything was taken care of down to the smallest detail. There is also a library room, where you could smoke, a sitting room for the ladies and an office for those wishing to write or work in peace. In the dining car a “starred” chef cooked refined food that satisfied all palates.

Four fascinating days to go from Paris to Istanbul which were reduced to three when, in 1889, the route was optimized. The train crossed Louis II’s Bavaria, Franz-Joseph’s Austria-Hungary, Alexander I’s Serbia, Charles I’s Romania, Ferdinand I’s Bulgaria and Abdul-Hamid II’s Turkey.

A stellar success and in particular between 1883 and 1940, when the railway network counted 29 lines which connected London with Paris and Istanbul, Athens, Damascus, Teheran. But also Madrid, Lisbon, Rome, Nice and the ski resorts in vogue in the Alps.

Not surprisingly, theOrient Express it helped to fuel the fashion of the exotic, of a mysterious, decadent and refined Orient. A phenomenon born in the eighteenth century and which intensified in the nineteenth century. At the same time it also became one of the symbols of Belle Époque. Suffice it to say that in just one day, in 1902, there was a throng of aristocrats on board including the Imperial Grand Duke Vladimir of Russia, Albert of Prussia, Prince Christian of Denmark, the Prince of Monaco and Count von Moltke. It was for this reason that the Orient Express also took on the nicknames of “King of Trains” And “Train of the Kings“.

Very special characters also got on board. It was in fact used by spies and secret agents, such as Lawrence of Arabia, British colonel and secret agent, and the dancer Mata Hari, then hired as a spy by the Germans and shot in 1917.

Unfortunately, after the Second World War, the iron curtain that divided Eastern Europe from that of the West made it difficult for trains to circulate and they were forced to go through endless security checks. A situation that led travelers to prefer the speed of the plane. Thus it was that the company lost the luxury label in 1948 and had to start selling its charming wagons.

From the 1960s onwards, the decline was increasingly evident. Until May 19, 1977, the day on which the glorious “Train of the Kings” made its last journey, with the same route that made it famous, the Paris-Istanbul.

In recent years the Belmond Management Limited has taken over the old line of the Simplon Orient Express to regulate its runs with a route that goes from London to Venice, focusing precisely on the historical legacy of the work and on the offer reserved for luxury tourism. But even more surprising is that in 2023 the iconic train will return to Italy in its edition Orient Express La Dolce Vita.

What will the La Dolce Vita train be like, the Orient Express of Italy

The best of Italy seen from the window of a luxury train from the past. The sweet life is the result of a partnership between Arsenale SpA., a company active in the hospitality industry of excellence, the Accor group (which owns the Orient Express brand) and Trenitalia.

A first glimpse of what it will look like was immediately served thanks to a preview of the projects of the international architecture and design studio Dimorestudio who took care of the livery and interior furnishings.

The Orient Express La Dolce Vita will count 6 trains, 12 deluxe cabins, 18 suites and 1 honor suite, all furnished with a style that will combine the golden age of Italian design with a more modern touch even if inspired by the 60s. , with colorful carpets, panoramic windows and contemporary artwork. Obviously, there will also be a dining car with a five-star menu, which will include fine Italian wines and haute cuisine.

Carriages, therefore, inspired by the Italian design of the Sixties and Seventies and the influences of the great creatives such as Carlo Scarpa, Gio Ponti, Piero Fornasetti and Ignazio Gardella. The furniture design will merge together with the art of Lucio Fontana, Agostino Bonalumi, Enrico Castellani and many other masters of Italian Spatialism.

The routes of the Italian Orient Express

Six trains will ply iconic routes through 14 Italian regions and 3 international destinations which will connect Rome to Paris, Istanbul and Split.

More than 16,000 km of practicable railway lines – 7,000 km of which are not electrified – aboard an ultra-luxury train (about 2,000 euros per trip) that will offer a differently fascinating way to experience the country, thanks to slow and eco-sustainable tourism discovering forgotten streets, intimate locations and hidden villages.

The routes currently announced are 10 (one of which is still being defined) and include packages ranging from one to three nights of overnight stay on board the hotel on rails. The Train of the Alps will depart from Milan arriving in Cortina, on Truffle and Wine Train it will cross Piedmont and Liguria with particular attention to the oenological and culinary aspects. Three different convoys they will plow the tracks of Sicily: the one that will cover the western side of the region, from Palermo to Trapani; the one dedicated to Baroque Sicily and the one that will cut this splendid Italian island from west to east, along a food and wine itinerary.

Then there will also be there Route of the Sirens which will cross the Ionian side of Basilicata and Calabria, and another train will be dedicated to Salento and Matera. The city of the Sassi will also be involved in the section that, crossing the Trans-Siberian of Italy, will arrive in Rome. Our capital will also be the departure and arrival stage of the journey that will lead to the discovery of the Val d’Orcia and the Tuscan Maremma. Finally, from the Eternal City, trains will plow the tracks leading to three European destinations: Paris, Istanbul and Split.

In Rome the Hotel Orient Express Minerva

But surprises won’t just be aboard the most legendary train ever. In Rome, in fact, the guests of the convoy will be able to stay in the first Italian hotel signed Orient Express, theHotel Orient Express Minerva, based in Palazzo Fonseca, 17th century building which later became a historic hotel that welcomed grand tour travelers, writers and intellectuals such as Stendhal, George Sand and Thomas Bernhard.

Its 17th century facade and hall, decorated with Roman columns and sculptures signed by Rinaldo Rinaldi, a disciple of Canova, will be maintained. And in 2024, theHotel Orient Express Minerva will be ready to welcome the first guests who will be able to enjoy a fascinating view of Rome from a terrace overlooking the Pantheon.

Finally, an old building owned by the FS Foundation, located in the Roma Termini station, will be renovated to make it theExecutive Lounge of the Orient Express La Dolce Vita. In short, before departure, travelers will be welcomed in this convivial and elegant space, equipped with services and dedicated staff, to prepare themselves for a dream experience.