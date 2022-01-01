How is it going in the Chinese metropolis in lockdown

Since Monday, the 13 million inhabitants of Xi’an, the city in central China known worldwide for the terracotta army, have been unable to leave their homes due to a strict lockdown imposed due to a few dozen cases of contagion from coronavirus, and receive food supplies from a delivery service organized by the city administration. Or so it should be: on Weibo, one of the most used social networks in China, many have complained that they have not received anything yet and that they need food and other things.

The Xi’an lockdown began last week, after few cases were recorded, and initially one person per family could leave the house every two days to shop. Since Monday, however, the rules have changed and now the only reason the inhabitants of the city can move is to undergo a test: there are millions of them in the Shaanxi region, where Xi’an is located. The only exception is for workers in essential services. Many residential areas have even been fenced off to prevent movement between different parts of the city.

This rigid form of confinement may seem excessive considering the number of new cases of coronavirus infection registered in Xi’an: since December 9, the infections in the city have been in total 1,451, very few compared to many other large cities in the world. To get an idea, the new cases on Wednesday were 155 in Xi’an, against the more than 39 thousand in New York, which also has fewer inhabitants. However, more cases have been registered in Xi’an than in any other Chinese city during 2021. And in view of the next Winter Olympics, scheduled for February in Beijing, China has returned to adopt the so-called ” zero-Covid strategy “.

The spread of the omicron variant, particularly contagious, is one more reason that justifies the return to strict measures to combat the epidemic: so far the variant has been found only in some cases of people who entered China from abroad and in one case of local broadcast, according to Chinese authorities. None of these cases concern Xi’an.

Since the introduction of the lockdown and then the introduction of further restrictions on travel was rather sudden, many inhabitants of the city had not prepared themselves by stocking up in advance. Many have relied on services to shop with home delivery, but blocking the system, as had also happened in Italian cities in March 2020. Thursday on Weibo a hashtag that means «it is difficult to shop in Xi’an »Had amassed more than 300 million views.

To solve the problem, the city authorities have set up their own delivery service. State and regional media are releasing photographs showing bags full of fresh vegetables delivered at the entrance to large housing estates. However, according to many comments on social networks, the food distribution system does not work everywhere and some people are in trouble.

“I heard that in some neighborhoods they are slowly arriving, but I have not received anything” says a post on Friday quoted by BBC. “I can’t get out of my apartment building. I shopped online four days ago, but it looks like it won’t come. I have been without vegetables for days ». “Distribution is absolutely not fair,” wrote another person. “There’s nothing in my neighborhood. We were told to agree to place a group order. And then the prices are very high ».

In a video circulated online, a group of Xi’an residents is seen arguing with policemen over the lack of food and a woman says: “We have been closed for 13 days, we can’t go on like this. We queued for three or four hours, but they no longer sell anything ».

西安 某 小区 被 封 了 13 天 ， 大批 警察 抵达 小区 门口 维稳 ， 不许 买菜 ， 等着 饿死。 pic.twitter.com/5UeUaI1zcL – 方舟子 (@fangshimin) December 30, 2021

The state newspaper Global Times he wrote that in some residential complexes food has been delivered at the entrance, but that there are not enough volunteers to bring it to the doors of all the people who live there. There is also a shortage of delivery boys because there are so many in quarantine, as admitted this week by the local authorities themselves. On Thursday, however, the Chinese Ministry of Economy said that the inhabitants of Xi’an have “sufficient” access to basic necessities.

The lockdown rules are also very strict with regard to infringements. On Thursday, a 24-year-old man was arrested and will have to remain in prison for ten days for moving around the streets of Xi’an violating the lockdown. Two other people were arrested for counterfeiting permits to move around the city.

The travel restrictions currently in place in China are likely to be maintained until February. For the third consecutive year, therefore, the Chinese will not be able to go to celebrate the Chinese New Year – this year on February 1st – with distant families.