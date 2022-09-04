News

How is it possible that a city of 200,000 inhabitants in the US has been left without drinking water?

Photo of Zach Zach23 mins ago
0 22 4 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

US National Guard hands out bottles of water in Mississippi

image source, Getty Images

The US military this weekend delivered more than a million bottles of water to thousands of families in Jackson, a city in the state of Mississippi where thousands of people were left without a supply of drinking water.

Those affected are estimated to be 200,000 people. The problem began five days ago, after a series of floods disabled a water treatment plant.

The authorities allege that the works to restore the supply advance as the Labor Day holiday approaches, which is celebrated this Monday.

The population, for its part, asks a solution to a strong heat wave that affects the region. Bathing, flushing the toilet, or washing up is a major problem for them.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach23 mins ago
0 22 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Pope Francis gives skullcap to Eduardo Verástegui

57 mins ago

Tropical Storm Earl slows near Puerto Rico

1 hour ago

Luggage reported as stolen “never arrived” at AILA, according to investigation

1 hour ago

Tropical Storm Earl slows near Puerto Rico

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button