How is it that everything went wrong in Juul

Between 2015 and 2018 Juul Labs, the best-known e-cigarette company in the world, passed, as the New York Times, “From being a fledgling startup to becoming a Silicon Valley giant”. After that, in the last two or three years, “it has tragically gone off course.” Sales dropped by $ 500 million, three quarters of employees were laid off, and many foreign divisions closed.

In the words of its two founders, Juul wanted to replace the tobacco industry and make cigarettes obsolete, or at least establish itself as a finally effective solution to quitting smoking. Instead, she found herself overwhelmed by the pandemic, by the doubts and health problems related to the use of electronic cigarettes and, above all, by a long and for the most part still unresolved series of causes in which she must defend herself from those who accuse her of having acted. knowingly promoting his cigarettes among teenagers.

At the moment, Juul continues to operate. However, it is waiting for the Food and Drug Administration (the FDA, the US agency that deals with food safety and pharmaceuticals) to decide whether it will be able to continue selling its products in the country. Meanwhile, for several months now he has been trying to reorganize and do what in his official communications he calls a general “reset”, according to the New York Times becoming “the shadow of what it was” and trying to get noticed as little as possible.

Juul continues to have a significant share of the market in its sector (42 per cent, compared to 75 per cent in 2018) but it is not yet clear what its plans for the future could be if the FDA should he let her operate and should he manage to get out of the legal tangle he is in.

On the other hand, it is a little easier to understand how he got so far off course. The company was founded in 2015 by Adam Bowen and James Monsees, who met at Stanford University and then collaborated on an e-cigarette known as Ploom. The idea was simple: develop something that smokes and releases nicotine but isn’t a cigarette, with everything related to its burning.

For the first few years Juul was part of the Pax Labs company, after which it became autonomous. In 2017 it had 200 employees, and already a year later it had around 1,500. During that time Juul grew a lot and, as is often the case in these cases, someone referred to it as the Apple of electronic cigarettes.

But even then there were all the premises for what led to the Juul crisis. According to Jaime Ducharme, author of the book Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul (not the only one on the subject) “the fall from grace” began as early as June 2015, when the startup took its first promotional steps.

As an excerpt from Ducharme’s book published by TimeEven then, in an attempt to make itself known, the company carried out a series of certainly effective initiatives, which however made various people – some internal and some external to the company – understand that problems would arise.

Very shortly, the products for the company ended up intriguing and attracting mainly children and adolescents, who are obviously forbidden to campaign for products with nicotine. The company’s position is that it was something of a side effect, which happened regardless of his will and that they just did campaigns targeting adults.

Several people are instead convinced that the company in words said it wanted to oppose the big tobacco companies, but that in fact it replicated strategies and approaches put in place by those who wanted to sell cigarettes to young people between the fifties and sixties, to ensure that they had millions of loyal customers (as well as employees) to their products.

A good summary of what happened was provided by Erica Halverson, former marketing manager of the company, who spoke about it in Move Fast and Vape Things, a documentary on the story produced by New York Times: «The first instinct was to say“ wow, we’re having success, people use our products ”; the other was “oh heck, the wrong people are using them.” Ducharme writes that the first “oh heck” were in the summer of 2015, but that the company didn’t seem to care that much.

According to Gregory Conley, president of the American Vaping Association, the problem was that Juul “had a Silicon Valley approach, as a tech company rather than a tobacco company.” He therefore found himself without experts in that sector, who perhaps could have understood what the company was risking with certain of its promotional activities.

From 2018 onwards – the year in which, among other things, a third of the shares of Juul were bought by Altria, a large tobacco company – things got bigger and started to get worrying. The first lawsuits arrived: in one it was decided that Juul will pay compensation of 40 million dollars, but there are dozens more still pending. The decision came to stop selling cigarettes with fruity aromas that made them more appealing to many. And there came too – although understandably later overshadowed by the pandemic – the thousands of lung diseases thought to be linked to the use of e-cigarettes.

Juul is also having difficulty expanding outside the United States, even in countries that tend to be less than smoking prohibition. “When the big US tobacco companies began to feel pressured,” he wrote in early 2020 New York Times, “They found new markets and friendlier laws abroad.” Juul, on the other hand, no.

While waiting, and perhaps in the hope that the waters will calm down and the attention is turned elsewhere, Juul is doing an intense (and legitimate) lobbying activity for which it is estimated to have spent, only in the United States and only in 2020 , almost 4 million euros. All while we still need to really understand, and for good, how and how much electronic cigarettes hurt compared to traditional ones.