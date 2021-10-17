News

How is “La buena vida”, the new song by Camila Cabello (video)

Posted on
The Cuban star sang an unreleased track live together with a special band

Camila Cabello surprisingly performed a new unreleased song that will be part of his next album, Familia.

The song is called The buena vida. Here is the video of the performance shared by the Cuban artist on social networks.

Camila Cabello has enlisted a big band for her NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, to reinterpret her hits with horns, percussion and backing vocals alongside guitars and keyboards. During the show, the Cuban artosta called on stage the Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar, the famous Mexican group who accompanied her in the first public performance of The buena vida. Here is the video shared on social networks.

The song will be part of Camila Cabello’s third album, an intense and pungent piece that goes like this: “Why am I all alone with your glass of wine? – sings the 24-year-old, on the notes of violins and trumpets – Oh no, oh no, this is not life! “.

Camila Cabello has also performed new versions of some of her hits, from Havana to Real Friends, as far as Señorita And Don’t Go Yet. Waiting to hear the entire album Familia, the singer is enjoying enormous success as an actress as well: her interpretation of Cinderella, in the homonymous original Amazon Prime Video film, is among the most viewed titles in streaming in recent months.


