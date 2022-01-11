How is Long-COVID measured? Here’s what we know so far

2022 has also started and we are in a new pandemic peak, with new problems adding to the old ones. But two years after the recognition of this “new coronavirus” it is time to start measuring its effects, primarily health.

We can begin to evaluate what we have struggled to measure so far, due to the long time required to collect and analyze data. Remember, we were talking about it in August here, about the effects of COVID-19 on mental health.

On January 6, 2022 theBritish National Statistical Office published a body of data on the prevalence of symptoms currently underway following COVID-19 infection. It is estimated that around 1.3 million people living in private homes in the UK, i.e. 2% of the population (not the infected!), Are experiencing a long post-COVID period (Symptoms that persist for more than four weeks after the first suspected coronavirus infection and have not been explained by something else).

New symptoms negatively affected the daily activities of 809,000 people (64% of those who reported long-COVID episodes) and 20% – one in five – complain of severe limitation of autonomy in normal daily activities. The most common symptom is always fatigue, experienced by half of the respondents, while 37% complain of an altered or even absent sense of smell or taste (we speak respectively of parosmia and anosmia / ageusia), 36% still have breathing difficulties and the 28% problems concentrating (we talk about Brain-fog, brain fog). Other common symptoms are chest pain or tightness, difficulty sleeping (insomnia), palpitations, dizziness, tingling in the limbs, joint pain, depression and anxiety, tinnitus, earache, feeling sick, diarrhea, stomach pain, loss of appetite, high fever, cough, headache, sore throat and rash.

As a method, 351,850 responses to the Coronavirus Infection Survey (CIS) collected in four weeks between November and December 2021, weighted to represent people aged two years or older. In this case, it is therefore a question of a survey made directly on the population, questioning the participants about their state of health; not data from medical records with diagnoses made by the doctor. The fact remains that perceived health is considered an important indicator of individual and population health.

The most relevant aspect is that these symptoms do not concern older people, but above all people between the ages of 35 and 69, with more marked effects on women and people living in more disadvantaged areas, in those working in the health, social or teaching and education sectors (which has seen the largest monthly increase in cases among all occupational sectors) and clearly in people with other chronic illnesses or disabilities.

Understanding Long-COVID Better

Long-COVID is not a well understood phenomenon yet and therefore its impact is not easily predictable. It is not known exactly where it originates: one possibility is that a coronavirus reservoir persists after acute infection, lurks in various tissues – such as the gut, liver or brain – and continues to cause damage. Another possibility is that the broad immune response triggered by the initial infection can generate antibodies and other immunological reactions against the body’s tissues. This may continue to cause complications after the infection is cleared.

The same time it takes to recover from COVID-19 is different for everyone, and the duration of recovery is not necessarily related to the severity of the initial illness or being hospitalized. A review published November 1, 2021 on Frontiers in Medicine, has counted more than 100 different symptoms classifiable as long-COVID, but it is not yet an indicative number. “The prevalence of symptoms – reads the conclusions – varies significantly, but cannot be explained by the fact that one study involved a group of people with certain characteristics rather than another; it can only be related to cohort-specific unknown factors.“

Does the vaccine protect against Long-COVID?

The big underlying question is also whether vaccination has a protective effect on the development of long-COVID, as it does on protecting most people from serious illness. An article published in Nature summarizes that at the moment the published studies do not agree on their protective effect against long-COVID: some show that being vaccinated the risk of long-COVID after an infection (which therefore “punctured” the vaccine) is half, while others do not show much advantage in this regard.

One of the largest studies published to date collected data from 1.2 million people who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and recorded their experience in the COVID app. Symptom Study, from King’s College London. The team found that a full two-dose vaccine regimen cut the risk of long-COVID by about half. But the study, Nature points out, contained disproportionately more women than men and fewer people from low-income areas. Another study, conducted on U.S. veterans found that COVID-19 vaccines for that group offered double the protection against coronavirus infection, even during the Delta surge, meaning that people with long-COVID among the vaccinated were half that of the unvaccinated group. “Even so, the number of people who have long developed COVID from breakthrough infections is significant,” Claire Steves, a geriatrician at King’s College London and lead author of the study, tells Nature.

In short, it is not so easy to have solid data on this aspect: one thing are scientific studies where a representative sample is selected which is then analyzed, another thing is to do a “census” on the population by examining the medical records to understand how the what’s this. They are two different but complementary approaches, which will necessarily have to engage the health systems in the coming months to understand what are the new community vulnerabilities with which we should be confronted and to guide the services.

We for our part will try to tell what will emerge.

Happy 2022.