How is occupational medicine in Colombia after the pandemic?

The global health crisis forced organizations to explore new ways of working, as well as deepen risk prevention and mitigation models. Nevertheless, new potential risks, in particular linked to mental health, have begun to modify the offer of health and benefits for employees.

After more than two years of the covid-19 pandemic, this situation represented a great effort for the different business sectors. Organizations had to reach an economic balance and retain adequate human talent to sustain their operations.

Similarly, occupational medicine was impacted by this new configuration, in terms of work absenteeism and new health trends. In Colombia, this situation was no exception and put the magnifying glass on the very essence of occupational medicine: focus on human protection, physical, mental and social balance.

According to the Report for the World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2021 of the International Labor Organization (ILO), The health emergency highlighted the importance of access to protections such as sick leave and social benefits.

For its part, the Follow-up Report on work absenteeism and medical disabilities of the National Association of Entrepreneurs of Colombia (Andi) highlighted an increase in the incidence, prevalence and costs of absenteeism during 2021. The origin of the absences was motivated by licenses and permits (associated with the pandemic), representing 50% of work absences (related to isolation and social distancing measures).

After the covid-19 pandemic, one of the biggest challenges for companies is to keep their staff in a balance between teleworking and face-to-face work, a model that is here to stay. – Photo: Getty Images

In recent years, the trend of severity and prevalence has been downward. However, with the covid-19 pandemic, there was a significant increase in terms of costs and incidence of events. A compelling reason to anticipate these risks and develop occupational medicine programs that correct these situations and allow a balance to be reached between organizations and employees.

Emerging risks in the future of work

The covid-19 pandemic demonstrated in many cases the vulnerability of organizations and how exposed they were to the risks of their workforce.

According to the survey Health On Demand From Mercer Marsh, people’s perspectives changed during the pandemic in terms of wellness and health at work. 79% of respondents, comprised of HR and risk professionals, agree or strongly agree that their organizations recognize health and safety risks as a significant threat to the business.

Risks of flexible work

Flexible work, teleworking or hybrid work will be a natural evolution of work modalities, after the health emergency. In fact, three out of five employees said they would highly or extremely value flexible working arrangements.

However, this opens the door to new risks and trends that employers will need to consider in order to retain talent as well as reinvent benefits.

According to Andi, During 2020, 52% of workers in Colombia provided services at some point under the work-at-home modality, especially in operational positions. This had an initial impact on productivity and increased implementation costs.

Some of the respondents also stated that this work model directly affected their physical and mental condition, as well as their financial aspect and job satisfaction. In the future, employees are likely to want to continue with a flexible working approach, but with more well-being-focused employer support.

The Follow-up Report on work absenteeism and medical disabilities of the National Association of Entrepreneurs of Colombia (Andi) highlighted an increase in the incidence, prevalence and costs of absenteeism during 2021. – Photo: Getty Images

Health risk in employees

In other aspects related to the issuance of medical recommendations to be applied in companies, there is an increase in frequency, mainly due to issues of comorbidities and effects of covid-19.

In this line, the Mercer Marsh 2022 Health Trends Report ensures that metabolic and cardiovascular risk will influence the medical costs of the group plans granted by the employer. Therefore, prevention and self-care will be decisive in the future of medical care, as well as in the mitigation of health risks.

Due to the above, advance planning, access to quality medical care, as well as new work models can generate greater productivity and lower operating costs.