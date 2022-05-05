How is post-traumatic stress disorder cured?

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has generated a lot of interest due to the impact of actress Amber Heard’s recent revelation. She has confessed to the media having suffered from this disease, which is triggered after experiencing a terrifying situation, either because the patient has suffered it in the first person or because she has witnessed it. The actress suffered from this disorder as a result of the “physical and sexual abuse” exercised by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, according to a clinical and forensic psychologist in the trial that confronts the two members of the famous couple. Other celebrities who have been diagnosed with PTSD are Mick Jagger, Keira Knightley, Lady Gaga, Shia Labouef, Alanis Morissette or Ariana Grande, among others.





This pathology presents symptoms such as nightmares, anguish and the fact of frequently recalling the horror scenes experienced. There are many people who live through traumatic situations and after a certain time they are fine, they overcome it and return to normality. The passage of time, together with the will to heal, represents an improvement in the health of patients. There are other cases in which there is no improvement, the symptoms continue or even get worse and last longer. When this happens, it is post-traumatic stress.

Mick Jagger with his partner L’wren Scott in 2012. Her suicide in 2014 caused PTSD Own

In these cases it is very important to seek medical and psychological care as soon as possible. This will help the patient to have a better prognosis and will result in a greater effectiveness of the treatment. The main resources to adequately treat post-traumatic stress are medications and psychotherapy or talk therapy, which is characterized by working on how to deal with symptoms. This, on many occasions, includes recalling terrifying memories. These symptoms appear very differently. Sometimes they take a short time to become visible and other times they can appear years after the existence of the traumatic episodes.

The intensity of the disorder also varies and can become incapacitating to develop a normal work activity and maintain a full social life The symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder are usually grouped into four groups with their corresponding associated symptoms that, however, may vary .

Lady Gaga, very elegant on the red carpet of the Grammys, confessed that she suffers from post-traumatic stress after being raped when she was 19 years old gtres

One of these groups refers to intrusive memories and they generate a high level of anguish since the patient relives the experience that caused the trauma and does so with great realism.

PTSD symptoms

intrusive memories

one

Recurring and distressing memories.



two

Relive the traumatic episode with total realism.



3

Nightmares related to the traumatic event.



4

Various physical consequences.



Another type of symptom is related to a behavior in which the person affected by PTSD reacts with total indifference to everything that reminds him of the traumatic experience he has lived through.

PTSD symptoms

Evasion

one

Maintain a posture of indifference to the episode of anguish experienced at the time.



two

Do everything possible to forget what happened and do not frequent places or people that remind you of the moments of terror.



A third group of symptoms are those that derive in a behavior marked by pessimism and that derives in a distancing of those affected from their closest environment.

PTSD symptoms

negative moods

one

Negative attitude in any situation.



two

Pessimism.



3

Distancing with family and friends.



4

Memory problems.



5

Inability to have close relationships.



6

Change of hobbies.



Finally, some PTSD patients manifest a state of almost permanent arousal that keeps them in constant tension. As a result, they have difficulty concentrating and can develop self-destructive behavior and a feeling of guilt, among other consequences.

PTSD symptoms

Excitement

one

Great ease to be frightened and amazed.



two

Lack of concentration.



3

Maintain a tense posture at all times, aware of everything that happens around you.



4

Have a feeling of guilt.



5

Engage in self-destructive behavior.



6

Difficulty to sleep.



7

Irritable behavior.



The therapy to follow will have a different intensity and duration depending on each patient. It is important to have close people such as friends or family whose support helps the patient to overcome the disease. Knowing how to deal with what you are experiencing, not only in a negative way, but also trying to learn from it, can help you overcome the state more easily. In addition, it is important to avoid anything that can cause added stress to the patient’s process. Performing physical exercise on a regular basis will reduce anxiety.









PortalCLÍNIC is a project of the Hospital Clínic and the BBVA Foundation. The information in the article has been prepared in collaboration with PortalClínic, of the Hospital Clínic of Barcelona and documented by health professionals.

