How is psychological help for medical students?

Medicine students will be able to access a new telematic mental health service to receive care for psychological problems. The initiative will allow students to communicate their discomfort through a number of WhatsApp to be attended later by professionals in the field. The objective is to reduce the gap that has placed this university sector as one of the most “vulnerable” to these pathologies.

The program is the result of a collaboration between the Foundation for Social Protection of the Collegiate Medical Organization, the State Council of Medical Students and the Medical Mutual Foundation who have signed the agreement to launch the new service under the motto ‘Self-care, the pending subject of your training’. The project has an initial budget of €20,000 that has been covered between the three parties.

Nina Mielgo, technical director of the FPSOMC.

Medicine students can contact through the number 669 438 903 to request help from a mental health professional who will later assist you by videoconference or by telephone. In addition to treating the problems, the program will allow risk factors to be detected, promote healthy habits or contribute to the future doctor having guarantees to deal with his care task.

In order to reach as many doctors as possible, the three groups have prepared an outreach campaign that will last for two months. The label #StartsForYou It will be the fundamental motto with which it will try to reach potential beneficiaries in social networks.

Alejandro Andreu, President of the Mutual Medical Foundation.



Medicine, the degree with the highest psychological risk

The initiative has been launched in a context marked by the high incidence of mental health problems on the group of medical students. According to the studies carried out by the promoters, up to 11 percent of the students have come to manifest suicidal thoughts at some point in their educational process.

María Valderrama, president of the CEEM.

“We cannot say a single cause for this fact that worries us so much. We are working on analyzing the causes. It is going to be multifactorial”, explained the new president of the State Council of Medical Students (CEEM), Maria Valderrama, at the press conference to present the service.

The student spokesperson also recalled that the risk of suffering from mental health problems is up to 40 percent higher among male doctors than the average of the general population, while it doubles in the case of female doctors.

From the Collegiate Medical Organization (OMC) they have pointed out that for this phenomenon to occur, several factors come together, associated both with the particularities of the medicine studies as well as the vital process in which the students find themselves due to their age. The high demand to achieve a cut-off mark in the Selectividad or the pressure to take the exam for the MIR are two of the keys.

“It’s a stretch of our essential life from the early youth. It affects a psychological process that we all have ”, he added. Thomas Cob, President of the General Council of Medical Associations.