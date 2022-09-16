How is seniority paid in Europe?

A doctor handles a tablet.

Seniority bonuses have accentuated the wage gap between the salaries of doctors working in Spain and the remuneration received by their counterparts in neighboring European countries. Public agreements updated in recent months in UK, France either Germany show a difference in the benefit of more than 30,000 euros per year for doctors who are already in the twilight of their professional career.

To draw this comparison, you can use as a starting point the data collected by the Andalusian Medical Union Study Center Over the salaries of doctors working in hospitals, since it gathers data from all the autonomous communities. The projection provided to Medical Writing estimates a range that goes from the 62,450 to 83,409 euros gross per year, taking into account the salary updates approved in the last three years. The data already includes an estimate also of what was received for guards.

The lowest figure corresponds to an interim doctor with more than 30 years of age and three years of recognized experience, but who does not dedicate himself exclusively. While the highest of all represents that of a physician with over 55 yearss that he is approaching retirement and that he has recognized ten triennials and the fourth level of professional career after his years of service.



Salaries of doctors in France

The situation is far from the reality of salaries in other countries such as France. The Gallic Government published on July 8 a Order relative to the ’emoluments, remuneration or allowances of the medical personnel, pharmacist and dentist in the performance of their duties in public health establishments’.

Remuneration has been established with a ladder of 13 “steps” based on seniority and other criteria such as military service or private activities. In the lowest band the salary is 54,786 euros gross per year, on the line with Spain. However, in the highest area it rises to the €110,755. It is the one held by those who have at least 24 years of service behind their backs.



UK doctor salaries

This is a scheme of maxima similar to that of United Kingdom. On August 24, the British Government approved its new Remuneration and Conditions Circular (M&D) to update the salaries received by both doctors and dentists operating in the national health system.

The new report has also established a classification by levels of experience for medical specialists who practice in hospitals. The fork starts at £80,693. (93,250 euros) for those with a smaller professional background and reaches up to 91,584 (105,835 euros) for those who have already passed six exercises in his post.

UK Physician Salary Chart.

Salaries of doctors in Germany

These differences can also be seen in Germany, whose health system is governed by various union wage agreements. One of the most important is the Collective Agreement for doctors in university hospitals that expires this summer and is under negotiation. In this case, sections have also been set that go from 1 to 13 years of experience.

The lowest step is not far from Spain since the remuneration is 59,264 euros gross per year. However, career advancement can allow your professionals to double their salary to above 130,044 euros. They are almost 50,000 above Spanish health salaries.