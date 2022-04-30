How is the 2022 NFL Draft going? Elections of each team | Round 1

the defensive end Travon Walkerfrom the University of Georgia, was chosen this Thursday by the jacksonville jaguars with the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, in which for the first time since 2014 he didn’t have a top-3 quarterback.

The event, which is being held for the first time in Las Vegas (Nevada), began the first of his three days with the first-round selections on Thursday.

in one of the Drafts most uncertain in recent years, Jaguars they opted for Walker as a defensive strut for his new coach, Doug Peterson.

At 21 years old, Walker is the first number one from a position other than quarterback since defensive end Myles Garrett (Cleveland) in 2017.

Quarterbacks have historically dominated the first pick in the draft, but Jaguars they already have in their template Trevor Lawrencea generational talent who was chosen last year also with the first position.

In addition to Lawrencetwo other ‘quarterbacks’ captured the first three selections last year: Zach Wilson (New York Jets) and Trey Lance (San Francisco 49ers).

The Jaguarsthe worst team last season (3 wins and 14 losses), thus decided to reinforce their defense with Travon Walkerwhose participation in the tests of the NFL Combine raised him in recent weeks to the top of the forecasts.

With 1.98m tall and 123 kilos, Walker was a figure key to victory georgian bulldogs at last season’s Collegiate National Championship, earning a sack in each of his team’s playoff wins.

Walker outperformed the other favorite, defensive end, in the physicals at the Combine Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), who was elected in the second position by the Detroit Lions.

The third election was one of the first surprises, with the Houston Texans selecting the cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU).

Seattle gives up a quarterback

The top-5 was completed with three other defensive players. The New York Jets they chose the cornerback in fourth place Ahmed Gardner (Cincinnati) and in the tenth to wide receiver Garrett Wilson (Ohio State).

Your neighbors from New York Giants they stayed in fifth place with defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon) and in the seventh with the offensive tackle Evan Neal (Alabama).

In a Draft dominated by the defensive players, the first wide receiver was kept waiting until number eight, when the Atlanta Falcons they chose Drake London (USC).

In ninth position, the Seattle Seahawks they gave up choosing the successor of Russell Wilsonhis ‘quarterback’ of the last decade, who was transferred in March to the Denver Broncos.

For the start of its reconstruction, Seattle he stayed with charles crossoffensive tackle mississippi state.

Pittsburgh and Dallas surprise

The Pittsburgh Steelers took 20th place in the election and made the predictions valid by going for a quarterback, although the surprise came in the name, since it was Kenny Pickett the one who will compete for the starting position that he left vacant Ben Roethlisberger.

no chances left Malik Williswho was the great disappointment of the night by not being chosen in the first round when he was budgeted to be taken by teams like the same Steelers or the New Orleans Saints.

For their part, the Dallas Cowboys they left their fans open-mouthed by taking the offensive tackle Tyler Smitha second-round projection by various analysts.

First Round Draft Picks: