How is the aptitude test to access Medicine?

Medicine students.

The first personal aptitude test (PAP) in Medicine in Spain, in detail. This October, a pilot test was carried out in the faculties of Medicine of Catalonia for all the students who have started their medical career in this course of 2022-2023. The objective of it is to analyze the personal and intellectual aptitudes of the students and see if they are consistent with the profile of the Medicine student. This test was born under the horizon of being extrapolated to the rest of the faculties of Medicine in Spain in order to make a first evaluation of the student body that is interested in the medical career. Moreover, the most optimistic aspiration on the part of the deans of Medicine is that this exam can be linked to the current EBAU and discern which students enter the Medicine career according to their aptitudes, as is the case in other European countries, like Belgium, Holland or Italy. The first impressions gathered by Medical Writing show that, according to the students, the test has been “entertaining, but a little difficult to understand in certain statements”, while its promoters consider that it has been “well designed, since it discriminates by the results achieved”.

The professional values ​​analysis test was voluntary and anonymous. This initiative has broad consensus among deans of the medical faculties, since it is an extended test in Europe, and the results of the pilot test will be shared for the debate and its subsequent establishment in other universities.

The test was comprised of three sections. The first, called CREP -communication and relationship in the professional environment- consists of ten cases with four questions each. The second, Juesc -judgment of concrete situations- consists of fifteen cases with four questions each and, finally, the third, named CRACK -ability of reasoning and critical analysis-, which consists of four cases with four questions each. All the questions have four answers, of which only one is valid, according to the informative note sent by the faculties to the students and to which this newspaper has had access.

According to the organizers of the personal aptitude test, “it is not a knowledge test. CREP and Juesc ask for personal opinions, while CRAC tries to know if they have correctly understood the texts of each case”. The time to answer each question is one minute. In addition, there is also another topic where students find two sets of questions of paths and scales that value “humanism” and “social responsibility”.

How do students rate the test?

The students explain that in some faculties the possibility of taking the personal aptitude test has been reminded twice, since “few people had done it” the first day. A first-year medicine student reports that “the first part was a bit ambiguous and it depended a lot on what you thought”, while another colleague found the test “entertaining, but a little difficult to understand in certain sentences”. However, both maintain that “trust me to serve”.

“It seems to us a well-designed test, since it discriminates based on the results. Not everyone has the same grade”

As an example, the CREP explained cases of doctors’ actions in certain situations and the students had to evaluate them: “How do you think the doctor acts at this moment? Why do you think the doctor does this?“.

The second section on judgments had more to do with ethics and how to act in life situations. One example was what to do if you walk into the bathroom and a friend of yours quickly hides a pill. Among some of the responses, “do nothing” or “talk to a teacher.” The last one revolved around reading comprehension.

What are the preliminary results?

The dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the Rovira i Virgili University (URV) and coordinator of the personal aptitude tests for Medicine in Catalonia, Antonio Castro Salomoassures that after the first look at the tests carried out by the students of their centers, “it seems to us that it is a well-designed test, since discriminate by resultsNot everyone has the same note.

Although Castro affirms that it is “still early” to extrapolate these first results to the other faculties, he stresses the importance of “trying to achieve the maximum number of students to draw reliable conclusions.” The dean hopes to reach 500 students.

“We always detect one or two medical students per course whose personal aptitudes make it difficult for them to be good at certain specialties”

“Generally there has been a good reception by students“, details Castro. The personal aptitude test seeks to know the characteristics of the students who enter Medicine, since “now we only have the information of the selectivity”.

Interest of other deans

More and more deans are showing interest in implementing a personal aptitude test for medical students. “Almost every country in the world incorporates some other way to assess to medical students, in addition to the cut-off mark: Holland, Germany, Ireland, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, among others”, recently detailed the dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB), Miquel Angel Roca Bennasarat the Parliament’s Health Commission.

In his speech, he argued that “we detected always one or two students per course whose personal characteristics and aptitudes make it difficult for them to be good at certain specialties of medical practice when in contact with the patient”.