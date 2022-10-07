how is the Barbour jacket, an English classic that is a trend today – Revista Para Ti

English culture has a rich heritage closely linked to fashion that we can observe through the monarchy. Classic and sophisticated garments that are eternal and the Barbour jacket is one of them.

Queen Elizabeth II had her favorite signatures that she did not change until the day she died. Her handbags were Launer, her loafers were Gucci, and her nail polish was Essie. Therefore, it is not surprising that his favorite brand of jackets has been Barbour. A waterproof model, with pockets and suede details. A model that is a trend today was worn by Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller, but in reality it is already a classic that Kate Middleton also uses a lot.

with history

Barbour was founded in 1845, but it was only in 1910 when it began to make this design that we saw the English monarchy wear it, from Queen Elizabeth II to Kate Middleton. We are talking about a waterproof jacket with pockets and suede details, a classic model ideal for the gray and rainy British weather.

Queen Elizabeth II with her Barbour vest that often comes on the inside of the jacket and is removable. Photo: Pinterest.

Your Balmoral Garment

Queen Elizabeth II passed away in her place in the world: Balmoral Castle. The same one he used to go on vacation with his parents and later with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His whole family was part of that place that was the monarch’s favorite. And the Barbour jacket was the garment that he used the most during his vacations in that place. To go hunting, to walk or to have a picnic. The rain was not an impediment for the Queen to enjoy her day.

Lady Di and her Barbour jacket. Photo: Pinterest.

Kate Middleton and her Barbour jacket. Photo: Pinterest.

legacy model

There were few times that we saw Lady Di wear a garment equal to Queen Elizabeth II, the relationship between the two was not good and her style was opposite. However, for rainy days both chose the Barbour jacket. A comfortable and waterproof design, but chic at the same time.

Alexa Chung and her Barbour jacket. Photo: Pinterest.

trendy jacket

What is surprising about this garment, which is more than 100 years old, is that today it is back in fashion. Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller, two English it girls, have already worn it, indicating that they will be a must have of the season. And Kate Middleton is today the monarch who inherited some tastes from Queen Elizabeth and has already used it on several occasions to enjoy the outdoors or to attend an informal meeting. The Barbour jacket is definitely a timeless classic.