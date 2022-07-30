how is the Bullet Train star with her children?

The quarrels between Brad Pitt and Angelina Joilie continue and although the actress has obtained full custody of their 6 children, it seems that the relationship between the star of Bullet Train and his boys aren’t as bad as previously thought.

A source close to the couple states: “Brad dines with his youngest children when they are all in Los Angeles. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and their friends but Brad still has a good relationship with them. “

In reality, the situation would seem very different. Maddox would have testified against Brad Pitt in the long trial that sanctioned the final conclusion of the Hollywood’s most talked about love story and while still carrying his father’s surname legally, he would have repeatedly expressed the desire not to use it.

Additionally, Jolie accused her ex-husband of Domestic violence both towards him and towards their 6 children and for this reason, the boys would have liked to limit over the years as much as possible any form of acquaintance with the actor who won two Academy Awards.

Relations between Brad Pitt and his ex-wife would now appear strained again after Jolie sold her shares in Chateau Miraval to an outside company that appears to have close relations with a well-known Russian oligarch. Although there are still some clashes, the Brangelina agree to work in full harmony anyway for the good of their children and to guarantee them a future as peaceful as possible. Who knows if they will succeed.