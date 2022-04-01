How is the chemistry between Andrew Garfield and Zendaya today?

Andrew Garfield and Zendaya have been protagonists of one of the most emotional scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In their reunion for the Oscar awards moved their fans again and thus the intrigue arose of what the chemistry that have.

The moment of reunion between Andrew Garfield and Zendaya he stole all the wholesale cameras. When Andrew saw her companion in the distance, he called her so they could take their picture.

The chemistry between Andrew Garfield and Zendaya

For those who saw the last film, the scene that elevated them to Andrew Garfield and Zendayait was precisely when MJ falls into the void and her boyfriend, the Peter Parker of Tom Holland he tries to save her while being captured by the Green Goblin. When she was about to die, the character of Zendaya he is saved by Garfield’s hero Peter Parker.

That sequence is where Andrew Garfield he delves into his own universe remembering when he couldn’t save Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) from a very similar fall. Very emotional, Spiderman saw Stacy die at his own hands, and after so many years later he redeems himself and life gives him the chance to rescue MJ from a tragic destiny.

After such a moment, all the fans were pending the chemistry between both actors who became one of the most valued today. And it is that natural charisma has reserved a privileged place for them among the public and the proof of this was the impact that both generated on Twitter. However, there is nothing but a beautiful friendship.

Meanwhile, after the epic reunion they had on the red carpet at the Oscar awards, the users of the social networks did not let anything go by and highlighted the moment in which both met and were full of praise. Thanks to the participation they have had in the Marvel universe, fans pamper them and get excited at each public appearance. Much more on this occasion, in which they agreed to reissue, in some way, the emotional scene they experienced in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

What happens between Tom Holland and Zendaya

Even though Tom Holland and Zendaya they did their best to heed director Amy Pascal’s warning not to get romantically involved, they couldn’t. The actors who brought Peter Parker and MJ to life in the latest trilogy couldn’t help but fall head over heels in love. There was a lot there chemistry.

It should be remembered that the relationship between the two was confirmed in early July of last year when they were caught kissing inside the young actor’s car. Currently, both continue to enjoy their relationship.

Meanwhile, as a date, for his part Andrew Garfield left behind his relationship with the actress Emma Stone and you already have a new love in your life. This is Alyssa Miller, with whom he is often seen on the streets of the city, happy and trying to keep a low profile.

Do you like couples? Andrew Garfield and Zendaya?