How is the Club América negotiation going to bring Diego Lainez back?

Although the MX League The Liguilla is just about to start, the directive of the America club with Santiago Baths At the head, they are already beginning to prepare everything related to reinforcing the team for the next tournament, especially since the summer transfer period will be very short due to the tight schedule of the World Cup year. One of the most interesting options that they handle in Coapa is Diego Lainezwho according to some reports, and would have started talks with Santiago Baths.

The reporter from TUDNGibran Aragie, shared the status of this negotiation, asserting that there is an interest in America to repatriate the Diego LainezBesides that Santiago Baths He was already in Spain to speak with the footballer, although this is not closed, since the board of directors of the Real Betis accept the economic agreement and the loan.

The pros and cons of Diego Lainez’s return to Club América

It would be very easy to assume that returning to the MX Leagueno matter how late Eagles, is a setback for a 21-year-old who is already in Europe. However, it is a loan, so I return it from him to Old container It would be almost guaranteed. Not to mention almost nine minutes with the frame Verdiblancoa situation that could leave you out of rhythm for Qatar 2022. While it is true that the best Lainez It would be to look for options in top-level soccer, it would not be a bad idea to return to shine with the bluecream and regain confidence to return to Betis.