How is the conceptual, solar and autonomous car that already displays elegance and technology

Polestar Cladrus Concept. A completely different take on today’s cars, including solar panels, graphene, and Level 5 autonomous driving

Forms and concepts begin to come together little by little in some common points. Just as sedans are disappearing from assembly lines and SUVs have grown in inverse proportion, certain lines appear that resemble a point such that certain profiles, if the logos of a brand were removed, they would be confused with each other. They are also appearing more and more, the models that designers identify as CUV, and what does Coupe Utility Vehicle mean, for its descending roof that differentiates them from SUVs.

A futuristic concept of Volvo named 360Cone of Audi named GrandSphereanother more recent, the cadillac celestiqand the new Lightyear 0, share a similar vision, are sedans of more than five meters with two volumes or one, with large wheels and a completely unusual interior which looks more like a modern studio apartment or office than a car cabin.

Harshul Verma’s design for Polestar lacks windows because they are not needed. The car will drive itself and sunlight will enter from its entire glass dome

It is no coincidence that they are brand concepts that have their own stampmarked by the distinction in the case of well-known automotive companies, and that the Dutch replicate in their modelthe first production electric solar car, which is already sold in Europe to a very high cost such as the 250,000 euros of the Lightyear.

Well, another elite brand is the creator of a new concept car that has been recently unveiled, although it is a brand derived from one of the previous ones. This is Polestar, which went from being a Volvo sports car department to a sub-brand dedicated to technological and avant-garde cars. And while there are still models of Volvo that have the Polestar logojust as there is Sports Mercedes with the AMG badgePolestar is on the way to separate or further differentiate itself from its parent company, just as it did Citroen DS.

The interior can be adapted to the needs, with a full armchair and two individual ones that become beds for a relaxing trip

The prototype is called Polestar Cladruswhich beyond its ultra-modern and elegant form graphene-based bodyworkis equipped with transparent solar panels integrated into the roof, that supply energy to the battery and instruments. But if that quality weren’t enough, the car is designed from scratch to be completely autonomoussince it will be able to work with level 5thanks to a center of Waymo-style sensors at the front of the roof.

The mythical Greek bird Caladrius, identified for its healing and regenerative powers, is the inspiration for the car’s name. With Cladrus, Polestar wants to show the global mission of its products, defending sustainability through recycling of car parts. And although it is a concept car, the idea is to reaffirm the commitment of the use of recycled metals and plastics throughout the vehicle.

It has no windows but no doors either. It is entered from behind through the dome that rises and the floor that descends

Part of the Scandinavian style of smooth, minimalist lines can be seen in its sunroof that stretches from front to back, brightening interiors and eliminating windows and doors. to the car you enter through that dome on the roof that opens from behind, and that gives rise to a ramp that leads directly to the interior. The Cladrus has sleeps 4 comfortably and can accommodate up to 5 passengers inside, where there is an armchair or sofa and two individual armchairs facing it.

Inside, not only are there no traces of the shapes of a car, but the wood allows for a warm and sustainable atmosphere.

But this futuristic model of Polestar not only works with the energy of the sun alone. Same as him Lightyearthat electricity captured by the photovoltaic cells has a complement, which in this case is not a lithium ion battery as in the car in the Netherlands, but batteries based on graphene since it can be used as a supercapacitor and power the panels to power directly to the electric motor without going through a battery store that energy. Only the electricity that is not consumed immediately is stored in the battery, giving it autonomy for when the sun does not shine on the car.

