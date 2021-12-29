How is the day of a reporter following the trial of Elizabeth Holmes

Erin Griffith is a reporter from New York Times who for several weeks has been following the trial of Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, accused of the “biggest scam” ever in Silicon Valley. Holmes, who is on federal trial in San Jose, California, is accused of lying and deceiving Theranos customers and investors for years, promising them a technology that could have revolutionized healthcare but was never developed.

In an article published on December 28, Griffith told a bit about the behind-the-scenes process, which is attracting great attention in the United States and in particular in the Silicon Valley corporate world: he wrote about how complicated it is to follow it, especially for the fame achieved over the years by Holmes, and how the complicated day of journalists in court takes place, which begins before dawn and ends after sunset.

Typically, Griffith wrote, covering news from the tech industry can offer a reporter a “glimpse into the opulence” of that often privileged world, including dining in European-style mansions and parties on luxury yachts. “But during this trial, I spent most of my time sitting on the carpeted floor of the courtroom corridor, gulping down snacks and writing stories on my laptop.”

Griffith’s days start very early, around 3 in the morning, because securing a place is not easy. There are not only journalists to follow the process. Over the years Holmes has in fact become a well-known character, thanks to her charisma, a series of important friendships, enthusiastic news articles celebrating her company, and now a film and series starring Jennifer Lawrence and Amanda Seyfried. .

The 34 seats in the courtroom where the trial is taking place are therefore in great demand: there are the TaskRabbit service workers who are paid to hold seats for Holmes’ friends; fans of big trials and legal events (which Griffith calls “gavel groupie”, which can be translated more or less as “gavel groupie”); the reading groups who have read together Bad Blood, the bestseller on the history of Holmes; and “fans of white-collar crimes”, who want to follow the trial live. Griffith said that one morning outside the courthouse there was also a group of people intent on selling black turtlenecks, the piece of clothing that Holmes had started wearing at some point to mimic the style of Steve Jobs, which she admired and had. taken as a reference point for many things.

Once she arrives at the courthouse, very early in order not to lose her seat, Griffith joins the other journalists present and receives a number indicating the place in the queue: the first to arrive are also the first to enter. Wait until the nearby Starbucks opens at 5 am, and then the courthouse doors at 6.20 am. Elizabeth Holmes arrives at 8, and an hour later the reporters and the public are ushered into the courtroom. It’s been six hours since she got out of bed.

In the course of the trial, Griffith wrote, the court equipped itself for the large influx of people, for example by adding chairs and benches outside the courtroom. After complaints from a juror, keyboard covers also appeared to attenuate the noise produced by journalists. “When the court is in session, I sit in the gallery, hunched over my laptop, barely moving except my fingers. But my brain is in five places at once “: Griffith takes notes (” silently “), sends messages to his boss (” silently “), posts real-time updates on the process for the New York Times (“Silently”), sends emails to his external sources (“silently”) and writes the article to be delivered according to the East Coast Timetable, where the newspaper is based.

“There are no windows in the courthouse, and by the time we leave the building more than 12 hours after our arrival the sun has already set. And then we start all over again, ”Griffith concluded.