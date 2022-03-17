How is the digital health transformation of Aragon?

The general director of Digital Transformation, Innovation and User Rights of the Department of Health, Juan Coll, and the coordinator of Guhara, Trinidad Serrano.

The new strategy of digital transformation of the Department of Health of the Government of Aragon will focus on improving accessibility to the health system, increasing the adaptability of diagnostic resources and strengthening the health system and its resolution capacity. To this end, progress will be made in projects of liquid health centersa smart health system and personalized medicine.

Thus, within the framework of the Digital Health Strategy of the National Health System 2021-2026, work will be done on the development of digital health servicesthe generalization of the interoperability of health information and the promotion of the analysis of data related to health and the health system, as reported by the Department of Health.

The General Director of Digital Transformation, Innovation and User Rights, Juan Colland the coordinator of Guhara -Electronic clinical history of Aragon-, Trinidad Serranohave presented the strategy this Thursday, in which Almost five million euros will be invested in the coming months.

“There has been a firm and serious bet. The rights of the users are what inspire the digital transformation and no one should be excluded and no one is going to be excluded in the Aragonese public health within the process”, said Coll.

He has indicated that digital health increases services and complements them but does not replace the classic services, which must be maintained. “We know that people should be served by people.”

Liquid health centers

The first of them, that of liquid health centers, aims to bringing health care closer to citizenseliminating the physical barriers of isolation situations in general and the geographical ones in rural environments, allowing in turn the settlement of the population in unpopulated areas.

Likewise, it will allow to deploy the telemedicine systemsintegrated care and training of patients throughout the territory of Aragon, including residences for the elderly and dependents.

For this, different lines of work are being developed that go through, in the first place, a evolution of the services provided by Salud Informathe incorporation of virtual communication systems, such as videoconferences, telehealth services, monitoring and integrated care, digital training for citizens and the adaptation of centers to non-attendance.

“It is about breaking down barriers, reaching the citizen’s home. In regard to video consultations, for example, they will have their instructions and will be agreed with the patient,” Coll said.

In this way, during the coming months it is planned to provide the systems with a video conference systemcall automation, new features in Salud Informa, such as the one-stop shop and telemonitoring platform, with more than one million euros allocated jointly to these lines of action.

“Salud Informa will be a single window for citizens and video consultation services may be deployed in Primary, Specialized, residences and local clinics. Always complementary to face-to-face care and integrated into your doctor’s agenda,” he added.

smart health system

The smart health system project will make it possible to advance in the search for a new medicine more precise focused on the particularities of the patient: predictive, which will allow moving from a reactive model to a predictive model; preventive, which will help in the prevention and appearance of diseases based on historical data and patterns; and participatory with the collaboration of well-coordinated agents thanks to the optimization of resources and technology and population regardless of their area or place of residence.

To this end, the existing information systems are being adapted and progress is being made in the data analysis tools, through big data, and decision support tools based on artificial intelligence systems. “We will put technologies at the service of preventive medicine, which allows us to act before the disease has occurred”, indicated the head of Digital Transformation.

Training for patients, through the Patient School, and training for professionals already have a budget of 300,000 euroswhile 1.6 million euros will be allocated to the digital medical record.

The third project, on personalized medicine, seeks the adaptation of diagnostic resources and the improvement of therapeutic capacity through the creation of a network that allows having a single virtual laboratory and through the creation of management tools for the surgical process. Almost two million euros will be allocated for the different lines of action scheduled in the coming months.