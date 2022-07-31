How is the dollar today? how much is buying and selling dollars in Peru | dollar price

Know the price of the dollar today, in the main banks and in the parallel market; that is, in the exchange houses or street money changers. In accordance with how much is the dollar.pe, the price of the parallel dollar in Peru is quoted at S/3,890 for purchase and S/3,930 for sale. While the average in the banking market is quoted at S/3,890 for purchase and S/3,930 for sale.

It should be noted that in the session on Wednesday, July 27, the exchange rate closed at S/ 3,922, as reported by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP).

YOU CAN SEE: National Holidays: in which cases should I receive triple salary if I work this July 28 and 29?

What is the ‘Ocoña’ dollar or informal exchange rate?

The informal exchange rate is called the ‘Ocoña’ dollar or ‘street dollar’. That is, at the purchase and sale price of the US currency in the parallel market or exchange houses. The origin of this denomination has its origin in the Jirón Ocoña, a well-known street located in the Center of Lima.

How much does high interest rates in banks affect the economy?

What has been the variation of the dollar this week?

The dollar opened the week at S/ 3.9075 and closed Friday’s session at S/ 3.9220. While so far this year it presents an accumulated variation of -0.15%, according to the BCRP.

Last day was marked by the demand for corporate and non-resident dollars, as indicated by Alexander Javier Bernaola, currency trader at Renta4 SAB. On the other hand, the Lima Stock Exchange (BVL) closed lower on Wednesday 27 with 9 indicators down, 7 up and none unchanged. The S&P/BVL Peru General index fell -0.12% to 19,293.66 points.