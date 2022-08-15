How is the dollar today, Sunday, August 14? buying and selling dollars in Peru ATMP | dollar price

meet the dollar price todaySunday, August 14, 2022, in the main banks of Peru and in the parallel market; that is to say, in the exchange houses or money changers on the street.

How much is the price of the parallel dollar trading today?

According to how much is the dollar.pe, the price of the parallel dollar in Peru it is quoted at S/3,859 for purchase and S/3,865 for sale. While the average in the banking market is quoted at S/3,840 for purchase and S/3,880 for sale.

It should be noted that in the session last Friday, the exchange rate closed at S/3.8520, as reported by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP).

What is the ‘Ocoña’ dollar or informal exchange rate?

It is known as the ‘Ocoña’ dollar or ‘street dollar’ dollar exchange rate informal. That is, at the purchase and sale prices of the US currency in exchange houses or in the parallel market. This denomination has its origin in the Jirón Ocoña, a well-known street located in the Center of Lima.

Exchange rate today at BCP, BBVA, Interbank and other banks

Bank Purchase Sale pcb 3,862 3,891 interbank 3,857 3,903 BBVA 3,818 3,936 scotiabank 3,785 3,970 National bank 3,800 3,990

Why does the price of the dollar go up or down?

The dollar price rises or falls when affected by supply and demand. If there is more supply than demand, the price falls. But if demand exceeds supply, the price increases.

bank exchange rate

Bank exchange rate. Photo: capture How much is the dollar.pe

What is the best time to exchange dollars?

The best time to exchange or sell dollars is in the morning, and the best time range is from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, that is, at the opening of the foreign exchange market where financial institutions or exchange houses offer their best prices.

How much does high interest rates in banks affect the economy?

What has been the variation of the dollar so far in August?

Variation of the dollar in August. Photo: How much is the dollar

Is Peru a good place to invest?

How to start your business from scratch?