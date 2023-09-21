How is the endocannabinoid system related to stress? study check

by Aurelien Bernard

the way in which endocannabinoid system human body reacts Tension Could open a new path for the treatment of Mental Disorders based cannabinoidAccording to a recent study.

studied in ratsand discovered that a major emotional brain center, amygdala, releases the body’s own endogenous cannabinoid molecules when stressed. Endogenous cannabinoid molecules reduce the stress alarm emitted by the hippocampus, responsible for memory and emotions, and activate brain receptors similar to THC derived from cannabis plants.

However, The brain activity patterns and neuronal circuits controlled by these brain-derived cannabinoid molecules are not well understood.

These results support that hypothesis These endogenous cannabinoid molecules are the body’s natural response to stress.

Exposure to stress increases the risk of developing or worsening mental disorders, ranging from generalized anxiety to major depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

For this study, scientists at Northwestern Medicine used a new protein sensor, capable of detecting the presence of these cannabinoid molecules at specific brain synapses in real time, to demonstrate that specific pathways of activity in the amygdala. High-frequency patterns can generate these molecules. The sensor also showed that these molecules were released after various types of stress in mice.

When scientists suppressed the function of these cannabinoids, the CB1 cannabinoid receptor, it resulted in a reduced ability to cope with stress and motivational deficits in mice.

More specifically, when the target receptors for these endogenous cannabinoids were suppressed in the hippocampal-amygdala synapse, rats adopted more passive and stable responses to stress and were less likely to drink sucrose-sweetened water after exposure to stress. The chances were slim.

This last finding may be related to anhedonia, or the joy diminishedWhich is often experienced by patients suffering from stress-related disorders, such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The lead author of the study, Dr. Saachi PatelProfessor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a psychiatrist at that school, gave his opinion on the study: “Understanding how the brain adapts to stress at molecular, cellular and circuit levels provides essential information about Can stress leads to mood disorders and may reveal new therapeutic targets for treating stress-related disorders.

According to Dr. Patel, the study may indicate that Deficiency of this endogenous cannabinoid signaling system in the brain may increase the likelihood of developing psychiatric disorders. Related to stress, including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, although this has not yet been determined in humans.

The endocannabinoid system is one of the main signaling systems that have been identified as important candidates for the development of drugs against stress-related mental disorders.

Dr. Patel added, “The next logical step from this study and our previous work is to determine whether increasing levels of endogenous cannabinoids could be used as a potential therapy for stress-related disorders.”

“Ongoing clinical trials in this area may help answer this question in the near future,” he said.

The research was supported by grants from the National Institute of Mental Health and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, the Integrative Neuroscience Initiative on Alcoholism, all from the National Institutes of Health.

