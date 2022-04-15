How is the fourth dose going in Lombardy

Almost 3 thousand already administered, over 13 thousand booked. In Lombardy, the race for the fourth dose of the anti-covid vaccine has begun, officially bookable since last April 12th. According to the data provided Thursday afternoon by the Pirellone Welfare Department, 2,706 doses were injected on the first day of appointments, with 2,417 over 80 who have already undergone the “second recall”. On the other hand, there are 13,507 reservations, of which 12,766 for people aged eighty and over.

The fourth dose – Pirellone clarified – is intended for “over 80s, guests of residential centers for the elderly and over 60s with high frailty”. The doses can be administered after at least 4 months, 120 days, from the third dose, technically defined as the first booster dose, and at the moment “it is not indicated for subjects who have contracted Sars-CoV-2 infection after the administration of the first booster dose “.

The Lombard vaccinable with the fourth dose are 519,710. “The vaccination of this audience is guaranteed by 35 vaccination hubs distributed throughout the region, 370 participating pharmacies and 6 cooperatives of general practitioners. Also involved in this phase of the vaccination campaign are 58 thousand guests of the RSA and 70,231 citizens with high motivated fragility from concomitant and pre-existing pathologies aged 60 years or older “, explained from the region.

Easter Monday open day

And it was from the region that they organized the first open day reserved for those who must receive the fourth dose. The appointment is for Monday 18 April, Easter Monday, at the Sesto San Giovanni vaccination center, at number 83 in viale Matteotti, which had already experimented with evening open days with great success.

“People aged 80 and over and people with high frailty from 60 years of age will be able to receive the fourth dose of the vaccine, second dose booster, without booking from 10 to 18”, announced from the region presenting the initiative.

“The state of emergency has ceased – underlined the vice president and councilor for welfare, Letizia Moratti -, but our fight against the coronavirus is not over yet. In Lombardy, thanks to the exceptional number of vaccinated people, despite the increase in infections These days, the situation remains under control. However, it is essential to keep attention in daily behavior and, above all, – he concluded – to continue to protect our elderly and extremely vulnerable people with the vaccine “.