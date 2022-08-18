How is the friendship between Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone?

They are both owners of extremely successful careers. On the one hand, Jennifer Lawrence gained popularity after starring in the sagas of The Hunger Games Y X Men, in addition to having participated in a large number of productions praised by critics. For her part, Emma Stone He has also done the same in productions such as La La Land, cruel, crazy stupid love, Easy Aamong other.

And although both actresses have not yet had the opportunity to share the screen, the truth is that they have been friends for many years. Although it is not known exactly when this friendshipeverything would seem to indicate that they have known each other since before 2015, since that year they had already been seen dining together in the company of nothing more and nothing less than Adele.

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone during the Governor Awards in 2017.

On several occasions and interviews, the actresses have talked about how they met, and it’s all thanks to Woody Harrelson. The actor, who worked with Stone in zombieland and with Lawrence in The Hunger Gameswas in charge of putting them in contact. Jennifer revealed that it was emma who spoke to him first and told him that Woody He had given her his number. From that moment on, the two actresses stayed connected through text messages.

In addition, he revealed that their friendship was strengthened because they both shared the same “stalker” whom they called “John the boy from the orchestra.” Emma Stone He clarified that it was not a stalker but he was a man who coincidentally used to have the number of many celebrities and wrote them texts talking about an orchestra, hence his name.

The truth is that the actresses developed the foundations of their friendship through messages for a year until they finally decided to get together for the first time. “We had never spoken on the phone or met. So we finally decided to meet up. emma He sent me his address and when I’m going I thought ‘Oh my God, what if it’s John the guy from the orchestra?’” recounted the protagonist of Don’t Look Up between laughs.

Since then, the actresses have been photographed on several occasions, although over the years, their public appearances have decreased. It should be noted that both actresses married and became mothers for the first time around the same dates, so they now have tighter schedules between work and family life.

But it seems that they can still make a space to see each other, and they did just that this week when they went to lunch at a Chinese restaurant in New York. Even the same owners of the place were in charge of leaving a memory of the passage of the actresses. In the account of the Hwa Yuan Szechuan restaurant they posted a photo posing with the duo of friends.

“Hwa Yuan was delighted to have received Emma Stone Y Jennifer Lawrence for dinner! Chef and the Tang family are huge fans of both of them and are honored that they are fans of our restaurant and its food. emma Y Jenniferwe hope you enjoyed it and come back soon” closed the post.

Without a doubt it is a friendship that lasts over the years and that does not stop surprising the fans. Hopefully the professional paths of both cross and we can also enjoy them on the big (or small) screen. But in the meantime, they will have to be enjoyed separately, as both have big projects on the horizon. Soon we will be able to see Jennifer Lawrence in the psychological drama Causeway while emma the movie is pending Poor Things, Cruella’s sequel and the series The Curse.

