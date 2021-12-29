How is the “German model” working

On Tuesday, December 28, some new restrictions came into force in Germany to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and in particular of the omicron variant whose cases increased by 45 percent in one day.

The new rules prohibit those vaccinated or cured of COVID-19 from organizing private indoor or outdoor parties and gatherings with more than 10 people. In case unvaccinated people participate, the limit is instead of two. The purpose of these limitations, which are added to those in force since the end of November, is to reduce the chances of contagion in view of the celebrations for the end of the year.

For some weeks now, Germany has been indicated, especially in Italian newspapers, as a “model” in the management of this new phase of the pandemic. After a peak of new positive cases between the end of November and the beginning of December, with about 60 thousand new infections per day, the data has actually improved with an average of 23 thousand new cases per day in the last week. However, the Christmas holiday period could have affected the reduction in reported cases, with a reduction in testing activities and reporting of new cases.

Overall, Germany has made progress in containing the epidemic compared to a few weeks ago and there has been talk in the newspapers of a sort of “lockdown for unvaccinated Germans”, even if in reality the limitations are not so different from those applied in Italy.

The “2G” rule has been in force in Germany since the beginning of December (from “geimpft, genesen“In German, meaning” vaccinated, cured “), according to which only people vaccinated or cured of COVID-19 can access restaurants, bars, hotels, theaters, cinemas, events and most of the shops. The unvaccinated can access stores that sell basic necessities such as supermarkets, pharmacies and bookstores.

The 2G rule does not provide for exceptions for those who have tested negative for a coronavirus test, except for special health justifications. The system therefore resembles our “Enhanced Green Pass”, which however has so far been applied for a more limited number of purposes than in Germany (non-essential stores in Italy are not among the places where it is required, for example).

In addition to 2G, the 3G rule for public transport is also applied in Germany: it provides that not only vaccinated and cured people can take them, but also those who have recently obtained a negative test (within 24 hours for an antigenic, within 48 hours for a molecular). Every citizen is given the opportunity to receive one free quick test per week. The 3G rule is similar to our “Basic Green Pass”, which however in Italy is used to give access to many more places and activities than in Germany, and does not provide for the offer of a free weekly test.

The 3G rule is also applied for access to workplaces: as in Italy, proof of vaccination, recovery or of having tested negative for a coronavirus test must be presented.

The most significant difference between the limitations adopted in Germany and Italy is the greater amount of cases in which in our country things can be done in the 48 hours following a negative test, especially if you are in the white or yellow area. Various restrictions already foreseen in Germany in Italy come into force in case you pass into the orange area. The color system has received some criticisms over time, because it would introduce limits when the situation has worsened, while it would do little to prevent worsening.

The introduction of the 2G system in Germany has helped to reduce new cases of contagion after the peak between the end of November and the beginning of December, and according to the data released so far it has kept the spread of the omicron variant relatively under control.

Official data released Tuesday reported 3,218 new omicron cases detected in the past 24 hours, a 45 percent increase from the previous day. The total number of omicron cases detected so far has been 10,443, but the variant continues to spread rapidly and is estimated to become prevalent in the country by mid-January.

In addition to the limitations, the German government is trying to relaunch the vaccination campaign, the results of which have so far been below expectations. About 70 percent of the population has completed the first part of the vaccination cycle, unlike Italy where the percentage is 80 percent of the population. The booster dose vaccination started a little late, but is proceeding anyway and should have positive effects in countering the new omicron variant.

Last week, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, recalled that: “The experiences of the last two years have shown that Christmas and Easter were not great factors in new infections” and thanked the German citizens for this. However, the German government does not rule out the possibility of having to resort to more severe restrictions or a generalized lockdown, in the event of a marked worsening of the epidemic. Parliament is also debating whether vaccination should be made mandatory, with the Greens supporting the new ruling coalition in favor of this measure.