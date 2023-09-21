How is the Global Esports Valorant team preparing for VCT 2024?

Global Esports (GE), the only South Asian team associated with Riot in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), is rebuilding its roster for the upcoming 2024 season. For the 2023 season, the organization fielded a team with players from across the world and achieved average levels of success. Considering this was the first time many of these players had competed at such a high level, their 8th place finish in the VCT Pacific League and 5th/6th place finish in the Pacific LCQ can be considered a respectable attempt.

Obviously, Global Esports will be looking to improve their performance in the coming years, and making changes to their roster seems to be the first step in that direction.

The India-based organization has fired most members of this year’s Valorant roster, including Jordan “AYRIN” He, Park “Bazzi” Jun-ki, Kim “t3xture” Na-ra, and Cahya “Monyet” Nugraha. There have also been rumors suggesting that the organization will let Ganesh “SkRossi” Gangadhar go before the next season begins.

With the basics covered, let’s take a look at how Global Esports’ Valorant roster is coming together for VCT 2024.

All confirmed members of Global Esports’ VCT 2024 roster

Note: This section will be updated as the organization makes more announcements.

The following members will be part of the GE Valorant team in the upcoming VCT season:

Benedicto “Benkai” Tan

Russell “Russ” Mendes

Abhirup “Lightning” Choudhury

to confirm

to confirm

to confirm

Peter “twist” Bradford

Morgan “Big Time” Jay

On September 21, it was announced that Peter “Spin” Bradford will take over as the team’s head coach in 2024, while Morgan “BigTime” Jay will take Spin’s place as assistant coach.

Who are Benkai, Russ and Lightningfast? Exploring the APV track record of GE’s new entrants

Benkai was the first new addition to the Global Esports roster. He was previously the captain of Paper Rex’s (PRX) Valorant team. It was under his leadership that the team played from 2021 until the first weeks of the Pacific League in 2023.

Benkai led PRX to success in Southeast Asia Challengers tournaments throughout 2021 and 2022. He also led the team’s second-place finish at the Copenhagen Masters in 2022. The Singaporean player is known for his role as an excellent Sentinel player and his higher calling in the middle of the game. skills.

Russ is a British-Indian gamer who has so far played in the EMEA region under brands such as TENSTAR and Guild Esports. He is known for playing the Starter/Flex role in most rosters. Although he is not as decorated as Benkai, a look at the in-game footage of him shows solid potential.

It appears that Lightningfast is the only member of the latest Global Esports roster that will be retained for next season. In GE’s VCT run in 2023, he only played two maps in matches against Talon Esports and PRX and had disappointing performances in both.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the team performs. In the meantime, follow Sportskeeda if you want to stay updated on all the news related to VCT 2024 rostermania.