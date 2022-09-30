How is the “green house” that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis put up for sale in Los Angeles

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher They have a sustainable mansion that has become the envy of all fans of green areas. It is a farm located on a hill in Los Angeles, California, which it was built in 1930, but that the famous remodeled to their liking to create the home of their dreams. It is a historical place, initially built by the architect Sumner Spaulding and remodeled by the designer Henri Samuel. Currently is for sale for 12.2 million dollars and the amenities show that despite being an old site, it has the highest technologies that make it sustainable.

The residence is located on a plot of just over 20,000 square meters and is inspired by the work of architect Howard Backen, who collaborates with the firm Backen & Gillam Architects and specializes in rustic designs. The property has a spacious rear garden, a swimming pool, a green relaxation area, massage hammocks and above all an incredible view from the top of the hill.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have a fireplace suitable for winter days www.architecturaldigest.com

Ashton explained last year to Architectural Digest that their goal was to create a home environment and so they decided to transform the farmhouse into something warmer: “We wanted the house to feel like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, which then became a house, but it also had to feel modern and relevant,” he described.

This is one of the living rooms of the green house of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis www.architecturaldigest.com

The main material with which each of the spaces is made is a very resistant type of wood. Most of the rooms have sliding glass doors that allow access to the garden and with which the entrance of natural light is prioritized. Thus, a perfect combination of organic and modern was created in the home of the two celebrities.

Your house is sustainable thanks to solar energy and 100% of its food is grown in its fields. The artists take good care of the soil and ensure that the food they eat has purity as its main characteristic.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s property has a modern pool in the middle of its large garden www.architecturaldigest.com

The spaces in which the couple and their two sons Wyatt and Dimitri enjoyed time together, contemplate a dining room for ten people and a piano that is nearby in case one day you want to liven up your meal with melodies. Regarding the living room, which is next to the guest dining room, it has two very comfortable sofas and is decorated with a fireplace that provides the necessary “home heat”. Then there is the kitchen that has a small more informal table and some elements that make it look between modern and rustic.

One of the rooms in the mansion of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis www.architecturaldigest.com

In the residence, the brown color of the wood predominates, but also there are some spaces in which they wanted to create a more modern atmosphere and decorated in black and gold tones. For the Kutcher Kunis family, it is important to have a comfortable place with each of the spaces well organized, which is why they were totally involved in the remodeling process. “If the world around you is not in order, it is difficult to put your brain in order. When we’re at home, the world just makes sense,” Kutcher concluded. Architectural Digest in a 2021 interview.