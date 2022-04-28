How is the innovative Argentine program that detects aphasia at an early stage

Scientists and engineers seek solutions to language problems caused by aphasia (Getty)

The aphasia is a disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate, such as trouble reading, writing, and expressing meaning. Sometimes it also makes it hard to understand what other people are saying.

There are several different types of aphasia, which is usually due to damage to an area on the left side of the brain that controls language and understanding. Hugo Bothah, Mayo Clinic neurologist who specializes in cognitive and language problems, says that aphasia is not a disease, but “a series of symptoms and a term to reflect that you have a language problem, and then you have to search to find out why you have aphasia”.

In this important and key task to detect people with aphasia at an early age, professors and students of the University of Salvador (USAL) have been working for several years to create an innovative program that allows massive and successful evaluation, through the use of artificial intelligence, if a person suffers from this communication disorder.

“Every year our Faculty develops technological research projects that are linked to other areas of the USAL such as medicine, psychology and even veterinary medicine.. In 2019, a group of students, now graduated as computer engineers, developed a program that helps detect aphasia at an early stage, something totally innovative and unique in the country”, explained the master professor Mary Elizabeth Gouget who directed the study within the framework of the subject Computer Engineering Final Project of the Faculty of Engineering, Pilar campus, under the supervision of Mr. Gervasio Barracco Marmol.

The objective of the work was assist professionals in the health field, in terms of improving the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic tests and treatment of aphasic patients , with the intention of reducing the error rate of the results. For this, professionals from the medical and psychosocial area were consulted, such as psychologists, speech therapists and clinicians.

“The work carried out seeks to generate an impact on society and to help professionals diagnose this disorder efficiently and early to optimize medical treatments. They also propose a new paradigm of innovation in traditional diagnostic methods, through the creation of a new software prototype through the use of new technologies. that generate a possible improvement in the quality of life of aphasic patients”, said Gouget.

The project was based on antecedents that support the Boston Test and the Token Test, Effective international programs to detect aphasia. In the first stage, in 2019, the student, now an Engineer and Professor at the Faculty of Engineering, Ciro Nieves, developed a project that was based on two types of test, one is the Boston Test, which is used to diagnose the presence and type of aphasic symptoms presented by the user, leading to inferences about brain location; evaluate performance level over a wide range, both for initial determination and detection of change over time; and globally evaluate the difficulties and possibilities of the user in all areas of language as a guide for treatment.

The second test is Token Test, this is a classic test designed to assess language comprehension. Its administration is very simple and sensitive to deficits in listening comprehension. The material consists of 20 cards of different shapes, colors and sizes: 2 shapes, squares and circles, and these in turn have 2 sizes, large and small, and 5 colors, and the patient must point or manipulate according to the orders of the examiner. The purpose of this test is to evaluate the patient’s ability to understand the name (circle and square, color and size), the verbs and the prepositions included in the instructions. .

“ Ciro developed a test prototype used by doctors in 2019. Pablo continued Ciro’s work in 2020 and added artificial intelligence in the web development of an application for pre-diagnosis, tests and treatments. Then, the interface was improved with new integration modules”, he specified. Barracco Marble.

Nievas explained that the first module of the software prototype proposes operations that require the use of a voice recognizer. The repetition of words and phrases is evaluated, checking if what is spoken by the patient coincides with what is requested by the software. These words and phrases are not read, but heard after pressing the corresponding button. At the end of the listening, we proceed to respond aloud, and internally the software classifies the responses as valid or invalid. This exercise seeks to detect if the patient can retain what they have heard in their memory and repeat it without problems, in addition to evaluating if they can correctly modulate their voice, or if they have difficulties.

Later, a series of YES/NO questions are displayed on the screen, to which the patient only has to answer using one of these words. This exercise aims to detect if the patient understands the questions that are asked. Subsequently, an image positioning exercise is provided at certain points on the screen. The way in which the images must be positioned is indicated by the professional, who must be next to the patient during the performance of the exercise. Simulating the Token test, the colored chips are displayed on the screen and both operations dictated by the professional and operations preset in the software can be carried out.

In a second stage in 2021, the student, now an Engineer Paul Rebagliatti, decides to deepen the investigation of Nievas and completes it with the introduction of artificial intelligence, specifically automatic learning or machine learning, for the prediction of aphasias according to the results of the tests, that is, it finds patterns in the data of patient responses and automatically predicts diagnoses. On the other hand, it improves the user interface and develops a database system for the management and consultation of patient records and statistics by the doctor or those responsible.

“We did a preliminary investigation to see if there are programs of this type. I saw that there was a program that only received the answers. And another that served only as training for those who were already diagnosed. They were paid applications and in a foreign language. That is why we developed this innovative software prototype, which is not yet the final one. But we see its potential, which could be applied at very low costs and in Spanish,” Rebagliati said.

This project also made progress in carrying out tests with the system administrator, users and patients to test the functioning of the prototype. Surveys were conducted on a medical team, made up of two speech therapists, a social psychologist, who have cared for and worked with aphasic patients, and a clinical doctor. In their conclusions, they agree that the prototype complies with the guidelines and requirements, and satisfactorily simulates the questions of the traditional Boston Test.

And they claim that the application would be useful to them as an aid for testing and monitoring patients. The respondents affirm that they trust the results obtained and the pre-diagnosis carried out by the test implementing artificial intelligence, and they agree that the same platform and methodology could be applied to other similar tests for other language disorders.

Currently, there are already many patients and professionals who see the use of computer tools for medical diagnoses as an opportunity to apply new technologies to health services. “Artificial intelligence and computer tools represent a path of hope that emerges as a useful and helpful support for the medical community, introducing a substantial change in current medical practices,” concluded the team of engineers.

