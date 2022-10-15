How is the life of Amber Heard in Spain after losing the trial against Johnny Depp

After losing the scandalous trial against Johnny Deppnew directions begin to take shape for Amber Heard. The actress decided to pack her bags and take refuge in Spain, under a new identity and with a much lower profile, with the desire to reinvent herself.

After the verdict, heard she was found guilty of a crime of defamation and although she stated that she would file an appeal against the sentence, she must pay a fine of more than 10 million dollars. Without a doubt, the blow after losing the trial was too great for the 36-year-old.

The judicial process, in which the most intimate details of their relationship were exposed, lasted from April to June and could be followed live on television. In fact there are already two documentaries that are going to come out shortly, even with a trailer for ‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ which is already available for the Tubi platform.

Palma de Mallorca is the new place for the artist, trying to go unnoticed under the name of Martha Jane Cannary. How does this name come about? Under the name of a historical character nicknamed ‘Calamity Jane’ in the late 19th century, an American defender and explorer recognized for having fought against Native Americans. That is the alter ego that she used to start her new life.

She is definitely leading a new life, away from the flashes and trying to go through very calm days, enjoying the company of her partner Bianca Butty and his little daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard.

Related news

According to several sources told the newspaper El País, neighbors assure that it is common to see her Amber in the park playing with her little daughter, walking through the streets of Costix (the city where she lives) and even shopping at different local businesses. Although she tries to go unnoticed, she leads a normal life without exposing herself as much.

The lack of exposure lies specifically in the city he chose to settle. It happens that we are in a very quiet town, located in the heart of the island, where Majorcan discretion unfolds in all its fullness. Low stone houses, traditional shops and traditional bars in this municipality of just 1,300 inhabitants.

Depp He won the fierce legal battle for the accusation of defamation that he filed against his ex-partner, being rewarded with 15 million dollars. On the other side, the Amberthe actress seeks to be reborn from the bottom of the abyss and the ruins.