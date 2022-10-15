Entertainment

How is the life of Amber Heard in Spain after losing the trial against Johnny Depp

After losing the scandalous trial against Johnny Deppnew directions begin to take shape for Amber Heard. The actress decided to pack her bags and take refuge in Spain, under a new identity and with a much lower profile, with the desire to reinvent herself.

After the verdict, heard she was found guilty of a crime of defamation and although she stated that she would file an appeal against the sentence, she must pay a fine of more than 10 million dollars. Without a doubt, the blow after losing the trial was too great for the 36-year-old.

